EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3; Filming begins in November

Earlier in the month, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that John Abraham is set to reboot the Force Franchise, and he has roped in Bhav Dhulia to creatively spearhead the project as a director. We also informed our readers that Force 3 will mark the beginning of a new franchise, as John is looking to marry action with edge-of-the-seat content. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that John Abraham and Bhav Dhulia have locked the female lead of Force 3.

According to sources close to the development, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, known for films like GOAT, Guntur Kaaram, HIT 2, Lucky Baskhar, and Sankranthi Vasthunam, is all set to make her full-fledged Hindi debut with Force 3. “After auditioning multiple names, John Abraham and Bhav Dhulia have locked Meenaakshi Chaudhary as the female lead of Force 3. Much like John, even Meenaakshi will have an action-packed role in the film. She will be undergoing multiple action workshops over the next few months, as a part of the prep for her part,” revealed a source close to the development.

We hear that Force 3 goes on floors in the month of November 2025. “The pre-production for Force 3 is going on in full swing and John dives into the world of Force 3 right after calling it a wrap on the Rakesh Maria Biopic with Rohit Shetty. The cop-thriller is expected to be wrapped up by the end of October for a release in the first half of 2026,” the source added.

As reported by us before, John Abraham had acquired the rights of Force 3 from Vipul Shah, and since then has decided to bring back the flavour of the film back to the roots with a relatable and desi conflict. He has been working closely with Bhav and other creative members on the script, as it’s a film close to his heart. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

