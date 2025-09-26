EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan reunite after success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama Franchise & Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

In 2011, Luv Ranjan and Kartik Aaryan teamed up for the first time on Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film emerged a sleeper hit and attained a cult status among the cinema-going audience. In 2015, they reunited on the sequel to Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and the film seamlessly carried forward the legacy of part one, and found appreciation from audiences all across. They scored a hat-trick in 2018 with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which proved to be a box office winner, and also has a special place in the heart of youth.

7 years after the blockbuster success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan are reuniting. Sources confirm that Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan are coming together for an outright entertainer, much like their earlier successful films. “Luv Ranjan, and Kartik Aaryan have always been discussing a potential collaboration, and there’s finally a script that warrants the union of this duo responsible for as many as three pathbreaking entertainers. The film rolls in 2026 and is presently in the pre-production stage,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informs that all the details about the project have been kept under wraps for now, but both Luv Ranjan and Kartik Aaryan are excited for the reunion. “The film will mark the fifth collaboration for Kartik and Luv, which is one of the longest-standing actor-director relationship in the modern era,” the source added.

The casting and other aspects of the film will be locked in the coming few months. “The Luv Ranjan style entertainment, will be packaged with strong music. It’s going to be Kartik Aaryan in an avatar that audiences love to see him in,” the source concluded. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is presently gearing up for the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on December 31, 2025. Luv Ranjan on the other hand has De De Pyaar De 2 slated for release on November 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

