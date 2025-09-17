Alia Bhatt looks HOT in Tom Ford’s iconic Gucci dress from 1996 without overdoing it, styled by Rhea Kapoor

For Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere, Alia Bhatt turned heads wearing an outfit that has iconic written all over it. Alia revived Tom Ford’s Gucci Fall/Winter 1996/97 collection, which was first made famous by Kate Moss, some 3 decades ago. A sleek, floor-length white slip dress with a clean, body-skimming fall looked stunning. The spaghetti straps and straight neckline highlighted the collarbones, staying true to the 90s minimalism Tom Ford championed. Kate Moss first wore this iconic white jersey dress with a G-buckle belt.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit featuring a revealing side cut exudes understated sensuality. The wide metallic belt to the waist added structure and drama without being overdone. It exudes a ‘less is more’ aesthetic, much like Tom Ford’s game-changing Gucci era.

With makeup by Puneet B Saini and hair by Amit Thakur, Bhatt kept her look minimal yet striking. A flawless, dewy foundation, minimal eyeliner, and natural lashes with a hint of bronzer completed her look to perfection. Her outfit was styled with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 mini bag and Tiffany jewels.

The stunner's hair, pulled back into a sleek bun, gave the entire look a polished finish. The choice of minimal accessories—just a pair of hoop earrings and a bracelet rounded up her glam look.

Well, the Alpha star never fails to surprise us with her fashion looks, and this time, it’s just phenomenal, and all the credits go to Rhea Kapoor, who nailed it without going OTT.

Alia arrived at the special screening of Aryan Khan's show with Ranbir Kapoor, who looked dashing as ever in an all-white suit.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone comments as Alia Bhatt turns heads in revealing Gucci cut-out dress at The Ba***ds Of Bollywood screening