Benny Blanco Gushes Over Wife Selena Gomez in Wedding BTS Pics: ‘My Real-Life Disney Princess’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are the newest couple on the block. The two lovebirds got hitched in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, September 27. The singer took to her Instagram handle and shared the first pictures from her dreamy wedding with her longtime beau to make it official. And now, the producer-songwriter has shared a couple of adorable pictures that are melting our hearts away.

Benny Blanco shares a series of adorable pictures

Taking to his Instagram handle, Benny Blanco shared 4 BTS pictures from their wedding ceremony. In the first picture, we can see the newlyweds chilling on a couch, while they manage to sneak some time to click a selfie. Looking gorgeous in her Ralph Lauren outfit, the singer had a smile on her face that was proof of her happiness.

The next snap is of the couple flaunting their wedding rings, and we cannot take our eyes off that big diamond rock on Selena’s fingers. The series of pictures ends with a selfie on the bed as Gomez takes a peaceful nap on hubby Blanco’s arms. Sharing these clicks, the songwriter captioned, “I married a real-life Disney princess.”

Gomez took to the comments section and wrote, “I love you so much.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding outfits

Talking about their stunning attire, Selena Gomez wore a halter-neck white gown with a high neck design. It added a sophisticated touch to her wedding look. The floral lace and detailing on the outfit made her dress stand out, and not to forget, the netted design all over was simply fabulous.

Benny Blanco, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo, which perfectly matched his bride's outfit. Together, the newlywed couple looked perfect, as if they were made for each other.

And we wouldn’t deny a bit when Blanco said he married a real-life Disney princess. Their wedding looked straight out of a Disney movie, and these two were the main characters. We wish the newlyweds a very happy married life.

