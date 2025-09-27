It’s Official: Jr NTR starrer Devara 2 confirmed by team on film’s first anniversary

Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, was released in theaters on September 27, 2024. Marking its first anniversary, the film’s makers officially announced its sequel, titled Devara 2.

Devara 2: Makers of Jr NTR starrer make the sequel official

The official announcement for Devara 2 was made by the makers via their social media handle.

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), the team wrote, “It’s been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast… and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA. Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget. Now gear up for #Devara2.”

For those unfamiliar, Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, follows the story of a village chieftain, Devara. Along with his contemporaries, he makes a living by smuggling goods from the middle of the sea to influential clients.

However, after a fateful incident reveals that the goods being smuggled are actually weapons, Devara turns against the practice and begins to hunt down anyone involved in it. Betrayed by his own people, the man disappears, leaving behind a chilling message and threatening to catch anyone who continues smuggling.

Years later, his contemporaries live in fear of Devara, while his son, Vara (also played by Jr NTR), harbors resentment against his father for abandoning him and his family.

The movie ended on a cliffhanger note, laying the foundation for an upcoming sequel.

In addition to Jr NTR, the film boasted an ensemble cast that included Jahnvi Kapoor (in her Telugu debut), Saif Ali Khan, Kalaiyarasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more in key roles.

Jr NTR’s next movies

Jr NTR was recently seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the spy action film War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie serves as a sequel to War (2019) and is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently working on his film Dragon (NTRNeel), directed by Prashanth Neel. While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, it is believed that Rukmini Vasanth and Tovino Thomas have been roped in for the project, portraying key roles.

