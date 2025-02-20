Kim Sae Ron's last work Everyday We Are locks late 2025 release as a film NOT drama, co-starring Lee Chae Min

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bloodhounds actress Kim Sae Ron suddenly passed away at 24 on February 16, leaving behind her parents and two younger sisters grieving. She had completed filming for several projects and was set to make a comeback this year, a milestone she had been working towards for a long time. Her last project, Everyday We Are, also starring Hierarchy's Lee Chae Min, has confirmed its release period, as reported by K-media, Daily Sports on February 20.

The actress' last appearance in 2023, in the series Bloodhounds, had a limited impact on her career. It was largely due to the controversy surrounding her 2022 DUI incident that led to many of her scenes being cut out. Kim Sae Ron's upcoming romance film, Everyday We Are, slated for release in the second half of 2025, is expected to showcase her full potential as an actress. It was initially supposed to be released in the form of a series back in 2022, and its filming was completed in the second half of 2021. However, her drunk driving case played a spoilsport, leading it to get shelved.

Everyday We Are will finally be released after going through post-production and being re-edited into a movie. Unfortunately, the actress passed away before she could see the culmination of her work. Based on a popular Kakao Page webtoon, the film is a heartwarming youth romance that tells the story of childhood friends who grow up together and discover their feelings for each other change to love. Kim Sae Ron stars as the lead, Han Yeo Ul, a passionate basketball enthusiast, alongside Lee Chae Min as Oh Ho Soo.

After the release of the movie, the producers also plan to drop its series version on OTT. The drama will reportedly consist of 11 episodes in a mid-form format, with each episode lasting 30 minutes. Produced by Wise Wolf, the series is directed by Kim Min Jae, the company's head.