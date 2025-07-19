Kang Ha Neul's Wall to Wall Ending Explained: Did Woo Sung succeed in finding out who made the noises?

Wall to Wall is a South Korean psychological mystery thriller that dropped on July 18 on Netflix. The movie featuring Kang Ha Neul revolved around the possession of modern-day status symbols and the struggles and sacrifices that come with it. Read to know how the story ends, including whether the truth behind the unbearable noises gets uncovered and what the last scene indicates.

Who made the noises in the apartment and why?

In Wall to Wall, the protagonist, Noh Woo Sung (Kang Ha Neul), purchases a newly purchased 84-square-meter Seoul apartment, which becomes the reason for his disrupted peace and insomnia. He and the other residents of the building are troubled by the inter-apartment noises. Woo Sung, who is accused by the building residents as the noise generator, gets help from his neighbor Yeong Jin Ho (Seo Hyeon Woo) for the investigation of the case.

However, it is Jin Ho himself who does it all and frames Woo Sung for it, to create a sensational journalistic coverage of the issue of noise in buildings due to poorly constructed walls. He wants to expose prosecutor-turned-apartment owner Jeon Eun Hwa (Yeom Hye Ran) for being involved in multiple constructions.

Why did Jin Ho frame Woo Sung?

Woo Sung, who was tired of living like a poor person, wanted to feel like a Seoul-apartment owner, symbolising high capitalistic ambitions. He invests all his money to purchase the 84-square-meter Korean apartment. However, now, he is "house poor"– a person who owns a decent house, but is unable to afford anything else, including its bills and even proper food.

Thus, Jin Ho considers him as the "epitome of pain suffered by today’s young people"– someone perfect for being framed as the antagonist of his apartment noise story.

Analysis of Wall to Wall's open ending

In the end, after blowing up the Seoul apartment, Wo Sung goes to live with his mother in the countryside. However, in the last scene, he returns to another empty flat and laughs hysterically after hearing similar noises. It might either indicate his PTSD resulting from his previous experience or reflect that inter-apartment noises are a part of life.

