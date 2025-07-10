Maalik Final Advance Booking: Rajkummar Rao starrer sells 6,500 tickets, Set for a low start at box office

Rajkummar Rao, who was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf this year, is all set to roar on the big screens with his upcoming film, Maalik. Directed by Pulkit, the action thriller co-starring Manushi Chhillar is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025. Ahead of its opening, Maalik has sold 6.5k tickets in its final advance bookings.

Maalik sells 6,500 advance tickets in final pre-sales

The makers of Maalik opened its advance bookings on Wednesday afternoon. The Rajkummar Rao starrer has sold 6,500 tickets in final advance bookings in top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day alone.

As of Thursday, 5:30 PM, Maalik had sold around 4,000 tickets in pre-sales. It was expected to finish the final advance bookings in the range of 10,000 tickets to 12,000 tickets for its release day. However, the pace never increased.

This is to note that Maalik has received lukewarm response in advance bookings. Rajkummar's last release, Bhool Chuk Maaf sold 30,000 tickets in final advance bookings in top national chains for the opening day.

Maalik to have a low start tomorrow

Going by the underwhelming advance bookings trend, Maalik is likely to open on a low note at the box office on Friday. It is likely to collect in the range of Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2.5 crore on its opening day. The fate of Rajkummar Rao-led gangster actioner will depend upon its word of mouth.

Jointly backed by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, Maalik will clash with two upcoming films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Superman at the box office. It will also run parallel to holdover releases like Metro In Dino, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and F1: The Movie.

In Maalik, Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role of a gangster. Manushi Chhillar is cast as his wife, Vidya. It also features actors like Saurabh Shukla, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Huma Qureshi, and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

