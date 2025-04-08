Akhil Akkineni's 6th Film LENIN's Teaser is Out: Have a look at his last FIVE films and their Box Office performances

As Akhil Akkineni turns 31 today, Tuesday, all eyes aren't just on his birthday celebrations or his much-talked-about wedding to Zainab Ravdjee later this year, but it's the professional twist that's making headlines. After nearly two years of silence on the big screen, Akhil is finally set to announce his 6th film, Lenin, directed by Murali Kishor Abburu. At this juncture, let's look at his previous FIVE movies and how they performed at the Box Office.

Akhil (2015) – Directed by VV Vinayak, this high-budget action fantasy was meant to be a grand launchpad for Akhil Akkineni into the cine world, carrying forward the legacy of his grandpa Akkineni Nageswara Rao and father Nagarjuna. Co-starring Sayyeshaa, the film fell flat despite heavy promotions due to poor script, direction, and lack of acting prowess in the main leads.

Hello (2017) – A romantic action film directed by Vikram Kumar and produced by Nagarjuna himself. Though praised for its visuals and music, it couldn't deliver commercially as the film didn't live up to the expectations built by Vikram's previous directorial, Manam.

Mr. Majnu (2019) – This Venky Atluri directorial saw Akhil in a lover-boy avatar opposite Nidhhi Agerwal. Despite a fresh pairing, it failed to impress at the ticket windows, though some reviews are optimistic. Somehow, the average mouth talk failed to translate into Box Office success.

Most Eligible Bachelor (2021) – A much-needed breather for Akhil in his film career. With a total of over Rs 50 crore and box office credibility, this romantic comedy, which was directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by GA2 Pictures, ultimately gave him his first commercial hit. Chartbuster songs like Leharayi have worked out big time to create that considerable theater pull amongst the youth.

The high feeling created by Akhil's first hit hasn't last long. The spy action movie Agent (2023), which Surender Reddy directed, had high hopes due to its high-stakes action and hefty budget prior to its release due to the presence of a proven commercial director known for films like Kick and Race Gurram. Ultimately, the film defied all the expectations and fell short of everything by light years, including monetary gains and critical appreciation.

Now that he is over that ordeal, #Akhil6, which is titled Lenin, is more than just a project; it is a turning point. A strong hit is now more than just a requirement for an actor with potential, charm, and a fan base. Can this Lenin flip the script? The countdown begins.

