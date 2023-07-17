Barbie Advance Bookings India: Margot Robbie led film sells 17,000 tickets in national chains for opening day

21st July is a date everyone is looking forward to, since its the day Barbie and Oppenheimer release in theatres. Both the films are highly anticipated by moviegoers and the same can be seen in the advance bookings. Margot Robbie fronted Barbie's advance bookings began just last weekend and it has already managed to sell around 17,000 tickets in top 3 national chains in India for the opening day and around 40,000 tickets for the opening weekend as at 4pm IST on 17th July, 2023. These numbers are lower than Barbie's box office rival Oppenheimer but it leads on a global basis by a significant margin.

Barbie's advance bookings in India have begun on a delightful note. The 17,000 odd tickets in 3 national chains are almost 4 days prior to its release on the 21st of July, 2023. Of the sold tickets in top national chains, PVR has contributed around 13,000 tickets while Inox and Cinepolis have managed around 2,000 tickets a piece. The numbers coming in suggest that an opening of over Rs 4 crores nett is certainly on in India, something one wouldn't have expected seeing the Oppenheimer onslaught. On a global basis, Barbie is clearly the most preferred movie choice worldwide for the coming weekend. It is set to be the 2nd biggest global opener of the year, only behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Watch the Barbie Trailer here:

About Barbie

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Where And When To Watch Barbie

Barbie can be watched at a theatre near you from the 21st of July, 2023.

What are your box office expectations from Barbie in India?

