Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer sells staggering 2 lakh tickets in PVR-Inox 4 days prior to release, in India

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and others is observing incredible advance bookings in India. The bookings for the premium versions are so good that even the weekday shows are getting housefull. The demand is such that tickets are selling like hot cakes even with an aggressive dynamic pricing and an 'A' film certification. Christopher Nolan has yet again proven that he has among the biggest and most loyal fanbases in the world.

Oppenheimer Has Sold 2 Lakh Tickets For The Opening Weekend In India, Only From Top 2 National Chains In India. Of That, 80 Thousand Tickets Are For The Opening Day

The docu-drama has 2 lakh tickets in PVR and Inox for the opening weekend as on Monday the 17th. Of that, over 80 thousand tickets are for the opening day. PVR is driving the numbers with over 50 thousand tickets while Inox is not too far behind with 30 thousand tickets. The number of tickets sold in advance for the weekend are already higher than any Hollywood film in India this year. An opening day of Rs 10 crore seems likely and mind you, it is a documentary drama with an 'A' film certification. Films like Oppenheimer don't tend to have very strong theatrical legs but we can never absolutely be sure for a Nolan directorial. While it is set to emerge as the most preferred film in India this weekend, it shall be the second most preferred movie choice on a worldwide basis, behind Barbie, that looks to beat industry projections quite handsomely.

Christopher Nolan Is Set To Get His Biggest Theatrical Opening In India With Oppenheimer

With Oppenheimer, Nolan shall get his biggest opening in the Indian market, way ahead of his other cult films like The Dark Night Rises and Dunkirk. The early projections are for the film to pack an opening weekend of over Rs 30 crores nett, despite releasing alongside another fairly appealing film for the local Indian audiences, Barbie.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer explores the life and personality of the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, best known for his contribution towards creating the atomic bomb.

When And Where To Watch Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer plays at a theatre near you from the 21st of July, 2023.

What are your box office expectations from Oppenheimer in India and worldwide

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Is Christopher Nolan's movie based on a true story? Everything to know about Robert Oppenheimer