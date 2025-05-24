Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 2 Morning Trends: Time-loop rom-com picks up pace as word of mouth spreads

Bhool Chuk Maaf, the newly released fantasy romantic comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, continues to show promising box office growth. After opening to a decent Rs 6.5 crore net on day 1 (Friday), the film is seeing a notable upward trend on day 2, with early estimates suggesting collections may touch Rs 9 crore net. This incline in numbers reflects positive word of mouth among audiences who were nearly robbed of a theatrical experience of the film.

For those not in the loop, the film’s road to release was not easy. Initially slated for a 9 May 2025 release, Bhool Chuk Maaf was suddenly pulled from its theatrical schedule and announced for a direct-to-digital premiere on May 16 via Amazon Prime Video. The decision, reportedly influenced by the then-tense political climate in the country, sparked backlash from distributors and exhibitors. PVR INOX filed a legal suit against Maddock Films, alleging last-minute losses due to the abrupt cancellation.

On May 9, the Bombay High Court intervened, restraining the latter entity from releasing the film on any non-theatrical platform until the mandatory eight-week holdback period after a theatrical release. Following the court’s decision, both parties reached a mutual agreement, confirming a revised theatrical release date of May 23, 2025. The film will begin streaming on Prime Video after completing two weeks in cinemas, starting June 6, 2025.

The film’s pre-release controversy seems to have fueled interest among viewers, who continue showing up in better numbers in cineplexes. And of course, the title’s unique premise and charming performances are doubling the fun.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the film blends romance, humor, and a quirky sci-fi twist. Set in the heart of Varanasi, Bhool Chuk Maaf tells the story of Ranjan, a lovestruck man who lands a government job in the hopes of marrying his girlfriend, Titli Mishra. However, just before their wedding, Ranjan finds himself trapped in a bizarre time loop that resets every day to their haldi ceremony. While Titli remains unaware, Ranjan must grapple with the maddening repetition and figure out how to break the cycle.

With positive early trends, the film may well turn out to be a surprise summer hit.

