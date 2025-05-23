Kesari Veer Box Office Day 1: Sooraj Pancholi starrer period drama takes low start of Rs 25 lakh

Kesari Veer, starring Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma, began its theatrical journey on a low note. The historical drama recorded poor traction on its opening day, indicating a dismal end.

Kesari Veer opens with Rs 25 lakh on Day 1

Bankrolled by Chauhan Studios, Kesari Veer took a poor opening of Rs 50 lakh net at the Indian box office. The movie couldn't impress the audience much and met with an average word-of-mouth, which is a major concern for the makers. Things could have been better had the movie received a positive response from the audience.

Looks like the re-launch of Sooraj Pancholi isn't going to help him in any way. The actor will have to witness another failure and wait a little longer for his first Clean Hit movie. Let's see how the movie grows over the weekend.

For the unversed, the movie explores the untold story of a Rajput warrior, Hamirji Gohli, who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to protect Somnath Temple. While Sooraj Pancholi plays the lead role of Hamirji Gohli, Vivek Oberoi essays the role of the antagonist.

Kesari Veer is clashing with Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf, and Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade's comedy drama Kapkapiii. While Bhool Chuk Maaf is luring the audience, Kapkapiii isn't doing much at the box office. All eyes are now on the weekend growth of all three titles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

