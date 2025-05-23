Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Day 7 India: Tom Cruise’s spy thriller holds firm with Rs 3.25 crore, touches Rs 55 crore
Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 8 earned around Rs 55 crore in its first week in India. Despite a sharp drop after the opening weekend, the film remains steady as it heads into its second weekend.
Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has wrapped up its first week at the Indian box office with a total of Rs 54.75 crore net. The film added another Rs 3.25 crore on day 7 (today), showing a modest but steady hold heading into the second weekend.
Despite its global stature and fan-favorite lead, the film’s India performance has remained only decent. After an impressive opening two days, the numbers gradually tapered off over the weekdays; however, a sub-Rs 5 crore hold on Days 6 and 7 shows some staying power among franchise loyalists and action lovers.
Here’s the complete day-wise box office breakdown:
|Day
|Collection (Rs net)
|Day 1
|Rs 15.50 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 15.75 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 5.75 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 4.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 4.50 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 3.25 crore
|Total
|Rs 54.75 crore
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the high-octane spy thriller is the eighth and final installment in the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise. The film follows Ethan Hunt on another globe-trotting mission, joined by familiar faces including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Angela Bassett.
Shot across exotic locations like the UK, Malta, South Africa, and Norway, the film faced several production hurdles, including the SAG-AFTRA strike and changes in its creative lineup. Ultimately, the film was ready in late 2024 before its May 2025 release.
With a production budget reportedly between USD 300 and 400 million, The Final Reckoning is one of the most expensive Hollywood films ever made. While its India opening was solid, weekday drops and competition from Final Destination: Bloodlines affected its momentum.
As it heads into the second weekend, all eyes are on whether the film can maintain a stable hold and inch toward a Rs 100 crore-plus lifetime mark like its 2023 predecessor. Premium format screenings and urban multiplex audiences may still help Cruise’s latest outing add a few more crores to its box office total.
