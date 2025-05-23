Box Office: Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning and Final Destination Bloodlines set for strong second weekend in India

After collecting Rs 51.50 crore in the first week (6-days), the Tom Cruise led action thriller, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning was steady at the box office on its 7th day. According to early estimates, the Mission Impossible 8 is looking to collect in the range of Rs 3.00 crore to Rs 3.50 crore on Friday, taking the total collections to Rs 55.00 crore. MI 8 has decent reports in India, and with Rs 3.25 crore on Friday, the film has set itself up well for a strong trend in second weekend.

The business of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is just about average in India, as the film will end its run below the last film from the franchise, Dead Reckoning, which scored Rs 106 crore through its run. At the end of 2nd weekend, the total of MI 8 will be a little around the Rs 65 crore mark, and it will be a journey towards the Rs 85 crore mark from thereon. Being the last of the franchise, the Tom Cruise starrer should have scored better results, with a finish around the Rs 120 crore, but the mixed reports played a spoilt sport.

Mission Impossible 8 Day Wise Box Office:

Week One: Rs 51.50 crore (6 Days)

Friday: Rs 3.25 crore

Total: Rs 54.75 crore (Estimates)

The second Hollywood release of last week, Final Destination: Bloodlines on the other hand has overperformed in India, and emerged the highest grosser of the franchise by a margin in less than a week. After collecting Rs 32.25 crore in its extended opening week, Final Destination: Bloodlines has collected Rs 2.25 crore on the second Friday, taking the total collections to Rs 34.50 crore. The film has emerged a HIT at the box-office, and will be looking at a finish in the north of Rs 50 crore.

The film is set for a strong jump on 2nd Saturday and 2nd Sunday, and will be looking at a total around the Rs 43 crore mark at the end of second weekend.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Day Wise Box Office:

Week One: Rs 32.25 crore (8 Days)

2nd Friday: Rs 2.25 crore

Total: Rs 34.50 crore (Estimates)

