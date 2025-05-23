Kapkapiii Box Office Day 1: Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade starrer debuts with Rs 15 lakh
Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade starrer Kapkapiii debuted with a low Rs 15 lakh on its opening day.
This weekend's release, Kapkapiii, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, kicked off its box office journey on a low note. Released in limited screens, the comedy drama couldn't gain much traction despite attractive offers like Buy-One-Get-One for the opening weekend.
Kapkapiii opens at just Rs 15 lakh on its Day 1
Backed by Bravo Entertainment and distributed by Zee Studios, Kapkapiii collected Rs 25 lakh on its opening day. The movie received a decent word-of-mouth, which can be a good sign for the film as it can help it register some growth over the weekend.
The movie got released along with Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kesari Veer. While the Rajkummar Rao starrer comedy drama is the major attraction for the audience this weekend, Kesari Veer doesn't have much to do. Some of the other holdover releases, including Raid 2, Kesari 2, Mission Impossible 8, and Final Destination: Bloodlines, are too big competitors for the horror-comedy.
Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, Kapkapiii needs to show better trends in order to put up a decent figure by the end of its theatrical run. If all goes well, the movie has the potential to surpass the Sooraj Pancholi-starrer historical drama.
For the unversed, the Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade starrer is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Romancham.
Kapkapiii in cinemas now
Are you going to watch this movie? Tell us in the comment section.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
