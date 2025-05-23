Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 9 India: Horror sequel holds strong with Rs 2.25 crore, eyes bigger milestones

Final Destination: Bloodlines continued its impressive run at the Indian box office today (Day 9, second Friday), earning Rs 2.25 crore and bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 34.5 crore. The sixth installment of the long-running supernatural horror film was released in Indian cinemas on May 15 and has shown strong legs throughout, despite facing partial competition from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Advertisement

The film earned Rs 30 crore in its first week and then added another Rs 2.25 crore on Day 8 and Day 9 each, setting the stage for a promising second weekend. This is a remarkable performance for a niche horror title, especially considering that the Final Destination franchise traditionally caters to a cult audience rather than mainstream moviegoers in India.

Final Destination: Bloodlines day-wise collection breakdown:

Day Collection (Rs net) Extended Week 1 Rs 32.25 crore Day 9 Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 34.50 crore

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines marks the resurrection of the decades-spanning franchise after a 14-year hiatus. Written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, based on a story co-developed with Jon Watts, the film stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student plagued by deadly visions inherited from her grandmother. The cast also features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise veteran Tony Todd.

The film’s road to release was not smooth. Initially developed as a streaming title for HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures later opted for a theatrical release, sensing the potential for box office success. Shot in Vancouver between March and May 2024, the production faced delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike but managed to stay on course for its May 2025 global release.

Advertisement

Globally, the film has received strong reviews and has so far grossed over USD 121.2 million, making it the best-reviewed and highest-earning entry in the franchise. In India, the positive critical reception and the growing fan base for horror cinema have contributed to its sustained momentum at the box office.

With Rs 34.50 crore in the bank and a relatively solid run ahead, Final Destination: Bloodlines is well-positioned to breach the Rs 50 crore mark in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Final Destination Bloodlines Review: Sixth installment of the beloved horror franchise doesn't fully meet expectations set by its predecessors, despite its gory highs