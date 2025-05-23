Lilo & Stitch India Box Office Day 1: American live-action movie takes slow start, nets Rs 50 lakh

The American live-action movie Lilo & Stitch is finally in theaters. The movie is storming the box office in its domestic markets, but took a slow start in India. Here's taking a look at the opening day box office collection of Lilo & Stitch.

Lilo & Stitch clocks Rs 50 lakh on its opening day in India

Advertisement

Helmed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the sci-fi comedy drama kicked off on a reasonable note in India. The movie registered an average occupancy throughout the day and collected Rs 50 lakh on its opening day at the Indian box office. Though it is not a good start for a Hollywood movie, it is a reasonable start for a live-action film, as this genre isn't very profitable in India.

The good part is that Lilo & Stitch recorded better traction than the new Hindi releases- Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii on its opening day. While the movie is expected to give tough competition to Mission Impossible 8 and Final Destination: Bloodlines in North America, it will remain far behind in India.

The movie stars Maia Kealoha in her debut as Lilo Pelekai, with original Lilo & Stitch writer-director Chris Sanders reprising his voice role as Stitch. It is the official remake of the 2002 animated movie of the same name. Backed by Disney Animation, the movie is projected to gross over USD 1 billion in its lifetime run at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

Lilo & Stitch in cinemas now

Lilo & Stitch is available in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Are you going to watch this movie? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Day 7 India: Tom Cruise’s spy thriller holds firm with Rs 3.25 crore, touches Rs 55 crore