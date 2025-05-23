Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer takes good start, opens with Rs 6.50 crore

After a legal dispute between the makers and distributors, Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the key roles, has finally hit the cinemas today. The movie, directed by debutante Karan Sharma, had a good start at the box office.

Bhool Chuk Maaf debuts with Rs 6.50 crore on Day 1

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned around Rs 6.50 crore net on its opening day, as per the estimates. The movie met with mixed word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics, which could be a major concern for the makers.

Co-starring Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, and Zakir Hussain, Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to see a decent growth over the weekend. The box office fate of the mid-sized movie will depend on its hold post the opening weekend. Going by the trends, it might end up doing Rs 14 crore to Rs 18 crore in its 1st weekend.

One must note that the movie kicked off its box office journey with multiple offers on the ticket prices. It will be interesting to see if the makers will continue the offers to lure the audience into the cinemas. Interestingly, the Rajkummar Rao starrer will likely stream on an OTT platform just two weeks after its theatrical release.

Day-wise box office collection of Bhool Chuk Maaf is as follows:

Day Net Box Office 1 Rs 6.50 crore Total Rs 6.50 crore

Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas

Bhool Chuk Maaf is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

