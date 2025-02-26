Box Office: With Chhaava, Munjya, and Stree 2's blockbuster runs, Maddock Films is getting the audiences' pulse right; we decode how

Chhaava's roar at the box office is not just credited to Vicky Kaushal but Dinesh Vijan who has backed the film under his production banner, Maddock Films. The studio boasts of changing the landscape of Hindi cinema in post-COVID times, having several successes in its kitty. After the blockbuster theatrical runs of Munjya and Stree 2, Chhaava is the latest Maddock Films production to achieve this feat. The production house has got the pulse of the audience right. Let's decode how.

After Munjya, Stree 2, and Chhaava's Blockbuster Runs; Maddock Films Is On A Roll

Maddock Films, which has backed movies like Love Aaj Kal, Badlapur, Luka Chuppi, Hindi Medium, Dasvi, and others in the past, have been experimenting with a variety of genres over the years. However, its recent productions have made it an exception in the market.

Maddock Films stood out in terms of the box office performances of movies from different genres ranging from rom-com, horror comedy, and period drama. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was a semi-hit in 2024. Munjya emerged as a blockbuster and Stree 2 turned out to be an all-time blockbuster last year.

While Sky Force didn't live up to its potential and secured an underwhelming theatrical verdict, it still got appreciation among cinephiles. Now, Chhaava's blockbuster run proves that Maddock Films also has a knack of presenting historical actioners at its best. Maddock Films is giving what the audiences crave for. Entertainment packed with diversified content.

Dinesh Vijan; A Visionary Gives Tough Competition To Other Studios

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan has been a visionary in terms of box office game. Through Maddock Films, Vijan is right on track and has cracked the code of success while other production houses are not been able to maintain consistency at the ticket windows.

Yash Raj Films, which last produced Tiger 3 (2023), an action thriller, has relied on re-releasing old movies. The production house didn't have a single release last year. They are now betting high on actioners through its spy universe with upcoming films like War 2 and Alpha.

Dharma Productions produced four movies last year including Yodha, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bad Newz, and Jigra. While the production house experimented with genres, only the third one turned out to an average grosser.

Maddock Films is banking more on diversity in terms of content and the actors who suit the characters the most irrespective of their star power. It now has eight films lined up in horror comedy universe from 2025 to 2028 including Thama, Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Shakti Shalini, Chamunda, and Mahayudh.