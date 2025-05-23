Box Office: India emerges the 2nd biggest international market for Tom Cruise led Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning in week 1

As on May 22, 2025, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has enjoyed a decent run at the international box office. With USD 10 million on Thursday the 22nd, the total earnings so far stand at USD 57 million, and the movie is expected to cross USD 110 million by Sunday the 25th. This performance of the Tom Cruise starrer is more or less similar to the franchise's earlier film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, though most markets are slightly lower in comparison. Regardless, the film’s global appeal remains solid, with India emerging as a standout market.

Advertisement

India has become the second biggest international market for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, contributing USD 7.2 million to the total earnings in its first 6 days. This is a huge deal for the franchise, showing how much Indian audiences love Tom Cruise and his action-packed adventures. What makes India’s performance even more prominent is that it has the highest ticket receipts among all markets. Even though South Korea leads with USD 8.3 million, India’s USD 7.2 million comes from more ticket sales because ticket prices in India are generally lower than in South Korea.

While this stat should mean more Indians are flocking to theaters to watch Ethan Hunt’s final mission on the big screen, it must be clarified that the movie is infact performing weaker than the previous installment which netted Rs 106 crore in its full run. If not for the franchise's popularity, wide release and astronomical budget, the numbers for The Final Reckoning aren't bad. Just that they are not good enough. Indian audiences lapped onto the Mission: Impossible franchise in a major way with Ghost Protocal, which co-featured Anil Kapoor. The franchise reached its pinacle in terms of admits with Fallout while Dead Reckoning continues to remain the highest grosser.

Advertisement

Here's a look at the top international markets for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Country Earnings (in USD million) South Korea 8.3 India 7.2 Japan 5.4 Australia 4.7 Taiwan 4.1 UK 3.0 Germany 2.8 France 2.7

While South Korea tops the list, India’s high ticket sales show its massive fan base for the franchise. Other markets like Japan (USD 5.4 million) and Australia (USD 4.7 million) have made vital contributions and they can't be belittled. With a budget of USD 300–400 million, MI8 is one of the most expensive films ever. The film must gross atleast USD 800 million if not more to make any profits.

You can watch Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in theatres now.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise Might Have Just Confirmed Fate Of Misson Impossible Franchise: ‘It's The Final…’