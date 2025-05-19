Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 19 to 25): 26 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more

This week (May 19 to 25) is packed with exciting OTT releases, including Tucci in Italy, Fear Street: Prom Queen, and many more. The viewers have the opportunity to enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest OTT releases this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

S.No. Title Release Date OTT Platform Cast 1 Truth or Trouble May 19 JioHotstar Harsh Beniwal 2 Find The Farzi May 23 JioHotstar RJ Karishma 3 Tucci in Italy May 19 JioHotstar Stanley Tucci 4 Sarah Silverman: PostMortem May 20 Netflix Sarah Silverman 5 Untold: The Fall of Favre May 20 Netflix 6 Motorheads May 20 Amazon Prime Video Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley, Melissa Collazo, Michael Cimino 7 Real Men May 21 Netflix Maurizio Lastrico, Matteo Martari, Francesco Montanari, Pietro Sermonti 8 Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark May 21 Netflix Chloe Veitch, Spicy Mari 9 Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 May 21 Hulu Nicole Kidman, Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Dolly de Leon 10 She the People May 22 Netflix Terri J. Vaughn, Jo Marie Payton, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman 11 Sirens May 22 Netflix Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock 12 Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds May 23 Netflix 13 Fear Street: Prom Queen May 23 Netflix India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Ariana Greenblatt 14 Forget You Not May 23 Netflix Hsieh Ying-xuan, Chin Han 15 Off Track 2 May 23 Netflix Katia Winter, Fredrik Hallgren, Rakel Wärmländer, Ulf Stenberg, Alexander Karim 16 Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 May 23 Amazon Prime Video Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland 17 Couples Therapy Season 4 Part 2 May 23 Paramount+ Dr. Orna Guralnik 18 Pee-wee as Himself May 23 HBO 19 Heart Beat Season 2 May 22 JioHotstar Deepa Balu, Anumol, Charukesh 20 Pendulum May 22 ETvWin Vijay Babu, Anumol, Prakash Bare, Indrans 21 Sumo May 23 Tentkotta Shiva, Priya Anand, Yoshinori Tashiro 22 Abhilasham May 23 Amazon Prime Video, Manorama Max, Simply South Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram, Arjun Ashokan 23 Hunt May 23 Simply South Bhavana, Renji Panicker, Aditi Ravi 24 Nine Puzzles May 21 Disney+ Kim Da Mi, Son Suk Ku 25 The Director's Hater May 23 MBC Park Sung Woong, Park Soo Oh 26 Our Unwritten Seoul May 24 Netflix Park Bo-young, Park Jin-young, Ryu Kyung-soo

