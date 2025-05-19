Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 19 to 25): 26 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more
Looking for something to watch this weekend? Here's a quick roundup of the exciting Hindi movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms this week.
This week (May 19 to 25) is packed with exciting OTT releases, including Tucci in Italy, Fear Street: Prom Queen, and many more. The viewers have the opportunity to enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest OTT releases this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.
|S.No.
|Title
|Release Date
|OTT Platform
|Cast
|1
|Truth or Trouble
|May 19
|JioHotstar
|Harsh Beniwal
|2
|Find The Farzi
|May 23
|JioHotstar
|RJ Karishma
|3
|Tucci in Italy
|May 19
|JioHotstar
|Stanley Tucci
|4
|Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
|May 20
|Netflix
|Sarah Silverman
|5
|Untold: The Fall of Favre
|May 20
|Netflix
|6
|Motorheads
|May 20
|Amazon Prime Video
|Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley, Melissa Collazo, Michael Cimino
|7
|Real Men
|May 21
|Netflix
|Maurizio Lastrico, Matteo Martari, Francesco Montanari, Pietro Sermonti
|8
|Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark
|May 21
|Netflix
|Chloe Veitch, Spicy Mari
|9
|Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2
|May 21
|Hulu
|Nicole Kidman, Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Dolly de Leon
|10
|She the People
|May 22
|Netflix
|Terri J. Vaughn, Jo Marie Payton, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman
|11
|Sirens
|May 22
|Netflix
|Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock
|12
|Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds
|May 23
|Netflix
|13
|Fear Street: Prom Queen
|May 23
|Netflix
|India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Ariana Greenblatt
|14
|Forget You Not
|May 23
|Netflix
|Hsieh Ying-xuan, Chin Han
|15
|Off Track 2
|May 23
|Netflix
|Katia Winter, Fredrik Hallgren, Rakel Wärmländer, Ulf Stenberg, Alexander Karim
|16
|Clarkson’s Farm Season 4
|May 23
|Amazon Prime Video
|Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland
|17
|Couples Therapy Season 4 Part 2
|May 23
|Paramount+
|Dr. Orna Guralnik
|18
|Pee-wee as Himself
|May 23
|HBO
|19
|Heart Beat Season 2
|May 22
|JioHotstar
|Deepa Balu, Anumol, Charukesh
|20
|Pendulum
|May 22
|ETvWin
|Vijay Babu, Anumol, Prakash Bare, Indrans
|21
|Sumo
|May 23
|Tentkotta
|Shiva, Priya Anand, Yoshinori Tashiro
|22
|Abhilasham
|May 23
|Amazon Prime Video, Manorama Max, Simply South
|Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram, Arjun Ashokan
|23
|Hunt
|May 23
|Simply South
|Bhavana, Renji Panicker, Aditi Ravi
|24
|Nine Puzzles
|May 21
|Disney+
|Kim Da Mi, Son Suk Ku
|25
|The Director's Hater
|May 23
|MBC
|Park Sung Woong, Park Soo Oh
|26
|Our Unwritten Seoul
|May 24
|Netflix
|Park Bo-young, Park Jin-young, Ryu Kyung-soo
