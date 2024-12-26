Box Office: 10 Bollywood movies with huge expectations in 2025; From Sikandar to Chhaava and War 2

2025 will soon knock our doors and we can't wait to watch some of the highly-anticipated movies next year. If Vicky Kaushal will show his Chhatrapati Sambhaji avatar, Salman Khan is expected to perform high-octane sequences this year. Special mentions to Akshay Kumar who is set to bring a laughter riot, and Aamir Khan too who is eyeing a big theatrical comeback.

Chhaava, Sikandar, And Other Bollywood Actors With Huge Expectations In 2025

1. CHHAAVA

Chhaava, the historical action film will hit the screens on February 14, 2025. Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of Maratha king, Sambhaji in Laxman Utekar's directorial. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, it is expected to be a huge blockbuster at the box office, considering its solid teaser that gave glimpses of high-voltage dramatic sequences which will surely pull crowd to theaters. Also, the opportunity to be a solo release on Valentine's Day would work wonders for Vicky Kaushal-starrer. It was supposed to lock horns with Shahid Kapoor's Deva which has now pre-poned its release date to January 31.

2. SIKANDAR

Headlined by Salman Khan, Sikandar will release on Eid 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action-drama will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar. Going by Salman's superstardom and hype around the upcoming movie, it is expected to join the list of Salman's highest grossing films in India. Moreover, the occasion of Eid promises good numbers considering his previous releases on the festival.

3. DHURANDHAR

Tentatively titled Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar's directorial is also eyeing a 2025 release. Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna, the action thriller will be set against the backdrop of intelligence agencies of India. Ranveer has had a dry spell at the box office in recent years with the exceptions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (a 2023 hit) and Singham Again (a 2024 semi-hit which had Ajay Devgn as lead). So, naturally, his fans are eagerly waiting for Ranveer to make a solid return at the box office.

4. HOUSEFULL 5

Housefull 5, the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise, has huge expectations at the box office. The upcoming comic caper will release on June 6. All thanks to the commercial success of previous Housefull films, it will boost the collections of Housefull 5 too. Going by Akshay Kumar's outstanding screen presence and hilarious comic talent, it can easily shine at the ticket windows.

5. RAID 2

Raid 2, the sequel to Raid (2018), will release on May 1, 2025. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role of an IRS officer Amay Patnaik, Raid 2 is expected to have a successful run at the box office. One can easily believe it, considering Ajay's box office success in recent times including Singham Again.

6. SON OF SARDAAR 2

Apart from Raid 2, Ajay Devgn also has Son of Sardaar 2 coming up late in 2025. The sequel to Son of Sardaar (2012) is expected to rake in good money irrespective of whether it will be a solo release or compete with another movie next year. The original film emerged as a hit despite its clash with Shah Rukh Khan's hit movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

7. WAR 2

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani as the leads. Also starring Anil Kapoor and Jr. NTR, the sequel to War will be an action-packed film having high-octane stunts. Considering the blockbuster verdict of the original, Mukerji's directorial has high hopes for its success.

8. JOLLY LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3, the courtroom drama will star Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Also starring Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao, the third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise will release on April 11. Jolly LLB 2 and Jolly LLB were hit at the box office. So, it is safe to say that the third part can easily have a successful run. With the sequel culture becoming mainstream, the collections of the third part can go through the roof.

9. SITARE ZAMEEN PAR

Sitare Zameen Par is one of the highly-awaited films of 2025. There are two reasons for it, one is Aamir Khan's comeback as an actor after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha and his union with Genelia D'souza. Directed by RS Prasanna, the sports drama touted to be a humorous film has high expectations since it is a spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par.

10. THAMA

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, Thama will release on Diwali 2025. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame, the upcoming horror comedy is set against the backdrop of vampires. After the blockbuster success of Stree 2 (2024) in this genre, Thama can easily be a sucessful release. Moreover, the occasion of Diwali will attract more audience.

