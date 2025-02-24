Box Office: Ajith Kumar's RECENT filmography analysis and collections

Ajith Kumar is a phenomenon in Tamil Nadu. His films consistently open to big numbers irrespective of the season. There are many big players in Kollywood, like Superstar Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, etc. Let's look into the box-office numbers of Ajith Kumar in the last decade.

Veeram

In 2014, Ajith Kumar’s Veeram released during the biggest festival season in Tamil Nadu, the Pongal time. It was directed by Siva, who had some big hits by then. Everything was in favor of Ajith Kumar, but the issue here was that there was another film releasing on the same date as Ajith Kumar’s film: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jilla, which also had Mohanlal alongside him. Veeram grossed above ₹50 crore from Tamil Nadu and close to ₹9 crore from the rest of the Indian markets. Overseas markets contributed close to ₹16 crore, making the grand total ₹75 crore.

India: ₹59 Crore

Overseas: ₹16 Crore

Total: ₹75 Crore

Yennai Arindhaal

In 2015, Yennai Arindhaal was released. The film was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film had good expectations but received a mixed response. Yennai Arindhaal grossed around ₹45 crore from Tamil Nadu and close to ₹15 crore from ROI markets.

India: ₹60 Crore

Overseas: ₹27 Crore

Total: ₹87 Crore

Vedalam

His next release, Vedalam, again directed by Siva, was a big success for him. The film grossed close to ₹120 crore, making it his biggest grosser to date.

India: ₹87 Crore

Overseas: ₹31 Crore

Total: ₹118 Crore

Vivegam

Vivegam, which was released after this film, bombed at the box office, again directed by Siva. Globally, the film earned ₹121 crore.

Viswasam

Next up was Viswasam, the biggest hit of Ajith Kumar at that time. Yet another Pongal release, and also this film clashed with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta.

India: ₹144 Crore

Overseas: ₹36 Crore

Total: ₹180 Crore

Nerkonda Paarvai

After a huge blockbuster like Viswasam, he opted for a remake of Pink, Nerkonda Parvai. That film grossed around ₹100 crore. His next films also didn't do well. Valimai raked in ₹150 crore.

Thunivu

Thunivu, released in 2023, was a big hit. The film grossed over ₹190 crore globally, making it his biggest hit to date. His last release, Vidaamuyarchi, also failed at the box office. It targets a lifetime total of around Rs 138 crore.

While analyzing the data, we found out that his home ground performance is good, but his overseas performance is not so good. A good day 1 is guaranteed for him on home turf, but it’s not the case in other markets. His contemporaries are hitting ₹400 Crore & ₹600 Crore, whereas Ajith Kumar is struggling to go past ₹200 Crore.

2014-2025, Total cumulative gross of Ajith Kumar films - ₹1160 Crore

His next release, Good Bad Ugly, has all the potential to be a money-spinner for him. A pucca mass masala entertainer from Ajith Kumar after a long gap. So, fingers crossed, let's wait for him to unleash in the box office. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Mark Antony fame. That film was a big box office success too. Good Bad Ugly is all set to release on April 10, 2025.