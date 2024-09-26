THROWBACK: When Rajinikanth lauded his Petta co-star Vijay Sethupathi's talent and called him 'extraordinary actor'

Superstar Rajinikanth and versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi shared screenspace in the 2019 film Petta. During the audio launch event of the film in 2018, Thalaivar heaped praise on his co-star, who played the antagonist in the movie. Rajinikanth shared that Vijay Sethupathi is no ordinary talent, and he's glad the latter worked with him on the project.

Thalaivar said, "I wasn't quite sure who would be perfect for the role of Jithu. Karthik suggested Vijay Sethupathi, and I'm glad he agreed to be part of the project. He's no ordinary talent. I've seen his films, and he is an extraordinary actor. After a long time, I felt like I worked with a good actor."

Vijay Sethupathi was on cloud nine after Rajinikanth praised him for his acting skills. In the past, the actor has confessed that he has always been a huge fan of Thalaivar. In one of his earlier interviews, he even called the Jailer actor "the university of acting."

For the uninitiated, the movie directed by Karthik Subbaraj was released in 2019 during the festival of Pongal. While Thalaivar played the role of Kaali in the film, Vijay Sethupathi portrayed the character of Jithu. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also a part of this ambitious project alongside Trisha Krishnan and Malavika Mohanan.

Talking about Petta, the film revolves around the life of Kaali, who is hired as a hostel warden. As the story progresses, people understand that Kaali is not some ordinary warden but is someone far greater than that.

Soon after, his past starts to catch up with him, and he embarks on a war against his former enemy named Singaar Singh to settle his old scores once and for all.

The film received positive responses from the audiences following its release. Reportedly, the film grossed around Rs 250 crore against a budget of Rs 160 crore, making it a blockbuster hit in 2019.

