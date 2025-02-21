Chhaava vs Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Comparison: Vicky Kaushal's film establishes BIG LEAD over Ajith Kumar's actioner within 1 week

The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava is ruling the box office right now. The movie has emerged as a blockbuster with phenomenal trends at the ticket window. Here's a comparison of its box office collections with Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi.

Both Chhaava and Vidaamuyarchi were the first big releases from the Hindi and Tamil film industries, respectively. While the Ajith Kumar movie was expected to storm the box office given the scale of the movie and its star value, the Vicky Kaushal movie created all the buzz with its strong teaser and trailer. Ironically, Vidaamuyarchi failed to lure the audience and ended up being a flop, while the latter turned out to be a big success.

Talking about the box office collection of both releases, Chhaava dominated Vidaamuyarchi with a big lead. While the Tamil biggie grossed a total of Rs 135 crore in 15 days of its global theatrical run, the historical drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj stormed past Rs 294 crore in its opening week itself. The movie surpassed the total collection of Vidaamuyarchi in just three days. Currently, it has grabbed a huge lead of Rs 159 crore gross.

Chhaava will keep scoring big at the box office and is expected to put up a massive total by the end of its theatrical run. The movie has the potential to gross between Rs 500 crore and Rs 600 crore globally if it maintains a strong pace in the coming weeks. The Laxman Utekar directorial will establish a strong position among the highest-grossing movies of 2025.

It will be interesting to see which upcoming Indian release can topple the lifetime box office collection of Chhaava. Some of the major Indian movies that could achieve this feat are Sikandar, War 2, Coolie, Toxic, and Jana Nayagan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.