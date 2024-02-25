Article 370 Box Office Day 2: Yami Gautam led film grows by an excellent 35 percent; Netts Rs 7.50 crores

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, produced by Aditya Dhar and costarring Priyamani jumped by an excellent 35 percent at the box office on day 2 as it collected around Rs 7.25 - 7.75 crores nett on Saturday. The growth for Article 370 on day 2 is being referred to as excellent since the film's ticket prices were incentivised on day 1 on account of Cinema Lovers Day that made a good chunk of prospective viewers watch the film on the opening day itself, subsequently making the growth on Saturday even look bigger than what it is.

Article 370 Grows By An Excellent 35 Percent At The Box Office On Day 2

Realistically, the growth of Article 370 is over a hundred percent from the opening day if we consider the fair value opening. The footfalls are obviously down from the opening day but that is understandable as the Rs 99/ticket was a very enticing offer for prospective viewers on the first day. The two day cume of Article 370 is Rs 13 crores and it will be close to Rs 22 crores after 3 days. The Saturday growth assures that the movie is going to have a really solid theatrical run where it can go on to even breach Rs 100 crores, although that's too early to say at the moment.

Article 370 Is On Course To Recover Its Budget From Worldwide Theatricals Alone

The acceptance for the Yami Gautam film is pretty visible due to the movie it has released alongside, that is Crakk. While Article 370 grew by 35 percent, Crakk dropped by 20 percent. Made at a modest budget, the worldwide theatrical share alone will be higher than the budget and the non-theatrical recoveries will essentially act as the film's profit.

The Nett Box Office Collections Of Article 370 In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 5.50 crores 2 Rs 7.50 crores Total Rs 13 crores nett in India in 2 days

Watch the Article 370 Trailer

About Article 370

Article 370 The Movie is Aditya Suhas Jambhale's interpretation of all the events that conspired in the abrogation of the Article 370 on the 5th of August, 2019. While Yami Gautam plays NIA officer Zooni Haksar, Priyamani portrays Rajeshwari Swaminathan, the lady responsible for assigning the task of repealing Article 370 to Zooni Haksar. The story of how Article 370 was abrogated is shown very systematically in 6 parts.

Article 370 In Theatres

Article 370 now plays at a theatre near you. The movie's tickets can be bought online via online ticketing websites or can be purchased from the box office outside the cinema. Have you watched Article 370 yet?

