The Chinese animated epic Ne Zha 2 has taken the box office by storm, selling a mind-boggling 100 million tickets during the holiday week. The film has raked in an impressive ¥4.83 billion ($673 million) in just seven days following its January 29 release, marking the biggest single-day earnings on its seventh day. With less than ¥1 billion left to surpass China’s all-time highest-grossing film, the offering is expected to achieve the milestone by Thursday. Meanwhile, the billion-dollar global mark could be reached as early as Sunday.

The sequel to the 2019 smash hit Ne Zha has exceeded all expectations with its Chinese New Year performance. The film’s exceptional earnings are not only setting new records but also solidifying China’s position as a powerhouse in the animated cinema space, which is often dominated by Western studios like Disney and Paramount. If its momentum continues, Ne Zha 2 is poised to become the biggest blockbuster ever in a single market, surpassing Hollywood’s 2015 production Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens, which made $936 million in North America.

Building on the legacy of its predecessor, Ne Zha 2 continues the journey of a mythological hero, a rebellious deity navigating his destiny. The sequel expands on his battle between fate and self-determination, introducing new allies and adversaries that elevate the stakes. The film’s rich narrative, rooted in Chinese folklore, blends action, humor, and, of course, trademark visual effects, making it an engaging experience for audiences of all ages.

Returning to voice their roles are Lu Yanting as the titular hero and Han Mo as Ao Bing, with other key characters receiving powerful performances from equally skilled voice actors.

With its unprecedented ticket sales at a record-breaking pace, Ne Zha 2 is on track to etch its name in history. As it inches closer to becoming China’s highest-grossing film, the animated blockbuster is encouraging the world not to depend on major showbiz industries to bring them their best titles but to be independent and cultivate masterpieces of their own, showing that they can dominate the box office on an unparalleled scale as well.

Other films making an impact at the Chinese box office alongside Ne Zha 2 are Detective Chinatown 1900, Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force, Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants, Boonie Bears: Future Reborn, and Operation Hadal.