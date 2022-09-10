Brahmastra Opening Day Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor scores another non holiday record after Sanju & YJHD

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, along with a cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan shattered records on its opening day as it became the highest non holiday day 1 grosser for a bollywood film in nett terms. Based on the data coming from the three multiplex chains, the film's day 1 number is estimated to be around Rs. 32 - 33 cr nett from Hindi version and 4 cr nett from regional dubs, for a total of around Rs. 36.5 cr nett. These numbers have come in the post pandemic scenario when collections for original Hindi films have been tough to come by.

With an opening of around Rs. 36.5 cr nett, Ranbir Kapoor secures his third non holiday record opening, with the other two films being Sanju and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani while Ayan Mukerji secures his second, with the first being Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The advance bookings for day 2 are higher than day 1, which suggests that the film can collect higher on Saturday, than on its first day, if the walk-ins are just as the advances suggest. Not just India, the film is also aiming to shatter overseas records for a Bollywood film and the weekend numbers seem to be heading towards the 8 to 10 million dollar mark. All said and done, Brahmastra's weekend may well touch the Rs. 180 cr gross mark and aim Rs. 200 cr, which should be a great result for the film. The reports of the film have been on the mixed side but the second day advances landing higher than first day, only suggests that there has been some sort of acceptance.