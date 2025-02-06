China Box Office: Ne Zha 2 beats Ne Zha in JUST 8 days to become the highest grossing animated movie in a single market; Enroute USD 1 billion

In a stunning display of box office dominance, Ne Zha 2 has shattered records in China, surpassing its predecessor’s entire run in just eight days. The animated sequel, released on January 29, 2025, during the Chinese New Year holiday, has raked in a staggering $754.8 million, making it the highest-grossing animated movie ever in a single market. It beat the previous record held by 2019’s Ne Zha, which grossed $722.5 million, and even surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took eighteen days to reach a similar collection in the U.S.

Ne Zha 2’s impressive numbers were bolstered by a strong opening, bringing in $89 million on the second Wednesday of its release, marking the highest-grossing second Wednesday ever of any film in any market. In fact, the film has set a new benchmark in animation history by reaching $750 million faster than any other animated feature before it.

With an $18.5 million presale for its second Thursday, the film is projected to cross the $800 million mark by tomorrow, and by the end of the weekend, it's expected to surpass the $1 billion milestone, making it a major contender in the global box office race of the year.

Ne Zha 2 continues the story of the beloved titular character who takes on dangerous sea monsters threatening the world alongside his companion Ao Bing. The film’s breathtaking visual canvas and narrative, rooted deeply in Chinese culture, continue to capture the hearts of viewers both domestically and internationally.

Advertisement

Directed by Jiozi (Yu Yang), the film is the third in the Fengshen franchise, following the 2020 film Jiang Ziya. Surpassing expectations, it proves that the Chinese animated film market has global potential. Notably, Ne Zha 2 cost only $80 million to make.

Other films making an impact at the Chinese box office currently include Detective Chinatown 1900, Legend of the Condor Heroes, Boonie Bears, Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force, and Operation Hadal.