Kesari 2 Worldwide Box Office Update: Akshay Kumar starrer grosses around Rs 140 crore globally in 33 days

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan in the lead, is approaching its end at the box office. Based on a true event, the movie chronicles a forgotten chapter of Indian history. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, it has recorded a decent run at the box office.

Released on April 18, the Akshay Kumar movie has completed 33 days of its theatrical run. It has grossed around Rs 140 crore at the global box office. Of this, Rs 107 crore (Rs 89.25 crore net) came from the Indian markets, while USD 3.90 million (Rs 33 crore) was overseas. The movie is now near its global theatrical end. It is expected to wind up its global cume around Rs 142 crore gross.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 witnessed an encouraging theatrical run and received positive word-of-mouth. It turned out to be the 55th successful venture for Akshay Kumar. The success of Kesari Chapter 2 is a big relief for the upcoming mid-size content-driven films.

Box office collection of Kesari Chapter 2 is as follows:

Area Gross Box Office India Rs 107 crore Overseas Rs 33 crore Total Rs 140 crore gross

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

