Bollywood Newswrap, May 21: Suniel Shetty on Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri 3 exit to Ranbir, Yash's limited scenes together in Ramayana

Hey Bollywood buffs, couldn't keep yourself updated with today's top news from the world of entertainment? We've got you covered. From Suniel Shetty sharing Hera Pheri 3 isn't possible without Paresh Rawal to Ranbir Kapoor and Yash sharing limited screen time together, check out today's top Bollywood news below.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of May 21, 2025:

1. Suniel Shetty believes Hera Pheri 3 isn't possible without Paresh Rawal

In a recent interview with ANI, Suniel Shetty shared that he has not much understanding of the situation amidst Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3. However, according to him, the film isn't possible without his character, Baburao.

He said, "It cannot happen. 100 percent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal. It can have a 1 percent chance without me and Akshay, but 100% can't happen without Paresh ji."

He shared that though the film can be thought of without him and Akshay Kumar, it is absolutely impossible without Paresh Rawal.

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash to share limited screen time in Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana will share limited screen time in Ramayana. A source told Zee News, "The makers have chosen to stay true to the original Valmiki text, where Lord Ram and Ravana do not encounter each other through most of the epic. Their worlds remain apart, their stories unfolding in parallel until destiny brings them face-to-face in the climactic battle."

The source added, "As per the original narrative, Ram learns of Ravana's existence only after Sita's abduction, and the two never meet until the battlefield confrontation in Lanka."

3. RJ Mahvash has a perfect reply to Yuzvendra Chahal's shout-out post

Taking to Instagram Story, Yuzvendra Chahal re-shared a reel of RJ Mahvash in Pyaar Paisa Profit and wrote, “Fan boy after finishing Pyaar Paisa Profit,” and added a blue heart emoticon, tagging her.

She took to her Instagram story and gave the perfect reply to Yuzvendra. She wrote, “Thank you! Tm trophy leke aao hum next season leke aayenge,” with laughing and OK hand emojis.

4. Amit Sial on whether Kesari Chapter 2 affected his friendship with Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda was originally preparing for a film based on the Battle of Saragarhi, but the project was shelved after Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, which explored the same story, became a hit. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Amit Sial, who features in Kesari Chapter 2, was asked whether he had any hesitation in taking up the role, considering his close friend Randeep’s earlier project was dropped.

Responding to the question, Amit shared, “Itni kacchi bhi nahi hai dosti humari ki matlab 30 saal ki dosti jo hai mujhe usme sochna pade ki main Kesari 2 mein kaam karunga ki nahi karunga because Kesari 1 mein Akshay Kumar ji ne kaam kar liya Battle of Saragarhi mein jiske liye Randeep prepare kar raha tha. Nahi yaar, yeh sab bahut choti baatein hain.”

(Our friendship is not so weak that I had to think whether I would work in Kesari 2 because in Kesari 1, Akshay Kumar ji had worked in Battle of Saragarhi, for which Randeep was preparing. No, all these are tiny things).

5. Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal shed drastic weight for Love & War

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are teaming up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film, Love & War. According to News18, both actors have undergone intense transformations, with Ranbir shedding 12 kg and Vicky losing 15 kilograms to fit their roles. This physical dedication is expected to substantially impact when the film releases.

