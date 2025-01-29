Highest Grossing Hollywood Films in India: Mufasa roars into the top ten

In most of the world, Mufasa saw a big drop from The Lion King, with a nearly 60 per cent drop in worldwide gross while India will end up just 15 per cent down.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Jan 29, 2025  |  02:06 PM IST |  328
Mufasa,
Shah Rukh Khan and Mufasa (image courtesy of Disney India)

In the sixth week, Mufasa: The Lion King is now in the last legs of its box office run in India. The Disney film has grossed Rs. 156 crore (Rs. 127.50 crore Nett) thus far, with the ongoing week expected to bring in around Rs. 2 crore or so.

Mufasa currently ranks as the tenth highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, trailing Oppenheimer by around Rs. 1.50 crore — a gap it is likely to close in the coming weeks. Having said that, these rankings (see the list below), are excluding 3D charges. In terms of real gross, i.e. inclusive of these charges, Mufasa is already comfortably ahead of Oppenheimer, which didn't have a 3D version.

Hollywood films can often stick around in high-end centres collecting steadily at low levels in their late legs. Depending on if and how much Mufasa manages from that, it could climb up as high as the seventh place, currently occupied by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Rs. 160 crore). 

India is the sixth biggest international market for Mufasa, ahead of markets like China, Australia, Spain, Brazil and so on. However, it is probably the best-performing market in terms of its performance in general and hold from its predecessor, The Lion King. In most of the world, Mufasa saw a big drop from The Lion King, with a nearly 60 per cent drop in worldwide gross while India will end up just 15 per cent down.

The Highest Grossing Hollywood Films in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross
1 Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 Rs. 465.00 cr.
2 Avengers: Endgame 2019 Rs. 447.00 cr.
3 Avengers: Infinity War 2018 Rs. 298.00 cr.
4 Spider-man: No Way Home 2021 Rs. 264.50 cr.
5 The Jungle Book 2016 Rs. 261.00 cr.
6 The Lion King 2019 Rs. 189.00 cr.
7 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 2022 Rs. 160.00 cr.
8 Deadpool and Wolverine 2024 Rs. 159.00 cr.
9 Oppenheimer 2023 Rs. 157.50 cr.
10 Mufasa: The Lion King 2024 Rs. 156.00 cr.
11 Avatar 2009 Rs. 149.00 cr.
12 Furious 7 2015 Rs. 138.00 cr.
13 Jurassic World 2015 Rs. 130.00 cr.
14 Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning 2023 Rs. 127.00 cr.
15 Thor: Love and Thunder 2022 Rs. 122.00 cr.
16 Fast X 2023 Rs. 122.00 cr.
17 Fate of the Furious 2017 Rs. 121.00 cr.
18 Godzilla x Kong 2024 Rs. 120.00 cr.
19 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 2018 Rs. 108.00 cr.
20 Avengers: Age of Ultron 2015 Rs. 105.00 cr.
