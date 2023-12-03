Opening Weekend Box Office: Animal tears the box office apart; Ranbir Kapoor film collects Rs 170 crore in 3 days

The Indian Box Office was blown away by the storm brought in by Animal, as it was Ranbir Kapoor’s rage all across the board. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has collected Rs 170 crore in its opening weekend as per early estimates, as the Sunday business is expected to be in the range of Rs 61 to 62 crore. Animal has topped the opening weekend collections of Pathaan (Rs 160.50 crore) and is the second biggest weekend of all time after Jawan (Rs 175.15 crore).

Animal creates history at the box office with an A-Rated Film

These numbers are simply phenomenal and the real value is that of a record opening weekend as the business was impacted by clash with the Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. Animal has managed to score near record opening weekend on a non-holiday period with A-Rating, 3 hours 21-minute run time and a clash – and all these factors are self-explanatory about the box office mayhem. The three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – collected Rs 29 crore on Sunday, growing by 5 percent from Saturday (Rs 27.50 crore). Animal faced capacity issues at the national chains, and there will be a big spill over of audience through the opening week.

Animal Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 52.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 56.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 61.50 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 170 crore

MovieMax chain has collected Rs 1.37 crore on Sunday, as compared to Rs 1.29 crore on Saturday. The jump of Animal has come in the single screens and non-national chains of the mass belts, which went on an overdrive on the third day. The film is running riots all across the board, and it has put Ranbir Kapoor in a different league, joining the genuine superstars of Indian Cinema. Animal has also become the FIRST hindi film to collect Rs 50 crore or more on 3 consecutive days.

Animal clocks Rs 193.50 crore in India

Animal has done well in the Telugu and Tamil dubbed version too, as the gangster-based action drama clocked Rs 23.50 crore through its three day run. The All India opening weekend total of Animal stands in the range of Rs 193.50 crore, and this a historic result for the film. It’s headed to be a blockbuster as the advances for Monday are also extraordinary. The film is in the race to clock Rs 30 crore on the fourth day and enter the Rs 200 crore club (Hindi) in just 4 days.

All sorts of target are open for Animal to chase in the long run and it’s the trend through the weekdays that will tell us how far will the film travel. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

