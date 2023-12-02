Box Office Trends: Animal runs riot to score Rs 100 crore in 2 days; Sam Bahadur shows an impressive growth

After scoring an opening of Rs 52.50 crore in Hindi, the Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal is showing a jump in business on the second day. According to very early trends, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has gone up by 10 to 13 percent on Saturday with estimates in the range of Rs 58.00 to 60.00 crore. The collections are up all across the board – be it single screens or multiplexes. The national chain total of Animal @ 7 PM on Saturday stands at Rs 25.05 crore, as compared to Rs 24.60 crore earned by it on the opening day. On an apple-to-apple basis, the 7 PM total in three chains on Friday was Rs 22.60 crore.

Animal (Hindi) enters the Rs 100 crore club in just 2 days

After a bumper start, Animal could have stayed flat or even seen a dip in business, but the film has instead gone up and this is a sign of it having long legs at the box office. Front-loaded films catering to the masses usually peak on Sunday, but with Animal the trajectory is impressive as the Saturday business has also seen a surge. The film has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days, emerging as the third Hindi language film after Pathaan and Jawan to hit a century in such a short span. The two-day total of Animal falls in the range of Rs 111 crore, and the film has a shot of scoring the biggest opening weekend of all time if the biz sees the expected jump on Sunday.

At present, the biggest weekend record is held by the Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan. The response to Animal among the audiences is positive and the film could go anywhere from there. It’s the hold on Monday which will indicate how far it would go, but Animal has already booked the blockbuster tag for itself. With Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has announced his stardom and reserved a place in the list of genuine superstars of Hindi Cinema. Animal is doing these unimaginable numbers with an A-Rating and a box office clash, which makes the achievement even bigger.

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur shows good jump on Saturday

The Vicky Kaushal-led Sam Bahadur is also seeing an impressive jump in collections on Saturday as early trends indicate a business in the range of Rs 8.00 to 9.00 crore. The business is seeing an excellent spike in the national chains as it topped the first day of business by 3 pm on the second day. It’s a 40 to 45 percent jump over the opening day and that’s always a good sign for a film catering to audience in multiplexes.

It needs another jump of about 20 percent on Sunday to consolidate the trend and then hold with a less than 45 percent drop on Monday. The two-day total of Sam Bahadur stands at Rs 15 crore and the film will be looking at a weekend in the north of Rs 25 crore. The National Chain total on Saturday at 7 PM stands at Rs 4.65 crore, as compared to Rs 3.60 crore earned by it on the opening day. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

PS: These are estimates based on early trends and actuals shall be updated by mid-night.

ALSO READ: Animal Worldwide Opening Day Estimate: Ranbir Kapoor creates history with Rs 115 crore global start