Pathaan Worldwide Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan led actioner grosses Rs 900 crores in 17 days; Deets Inside

Pathaan , headed by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand has crossed the Rs. 900 crore worldwide gross mark at the box office and for that, it took just 17 days. The numbers have been excellent across the board and mostly all circuits in India have seen their best numbers for a Hindi origin film barring a couple. As far as overseas is concerned, it already is the highest grossing film for the Hindi language, in the first phase of its international release, way higher than the second highest grossing Hindi film internationally, Dangal.

Pathaan will be crossing the Rs. 450 crore nett Hindi mark at the box office today, that is on its 18th day, to become only the second Indian film after Baahubali 2 to manage it in its Hindi version. A double digit Saturday and Sunday can give the film enough mileage to eventually go on to cross the nett numbers posed by Baabubali 2, almost six years ago. On Saturday and Sunday, the mass centres show great support but whether it is enough to ensure a double digit total on both days is waited to be seen.

Coming back to the worldwide collections of Pathaan, the film crossed Rs. 900 crores worldwide in only 17 days. The Hindi nett total is Rs. 446.50 crores while the all languages nett total is Rs. 462.80 crore. The India gross total is Rs. 556 crores. The overseas gross total is 42.5 million dollars, which when coverted to Indian rupees, adds up to Rs. 349 crores. The worldwide gross thus totals up to Rs. 905 crores. In due course, Pathaan will become a Rs. 1000 crore worldwide grosser, a feat that only Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Dangal have accomplished in the past. It is to be noted that Pathaan hasn't had a second phase release yet, like the other films in this list have had.

The Worldwide Box Office Breakdown of Pathaan after 17 days is as under:



Hindi Nett - Rs. 446.50 cr

Hindi Gross - Rs. 537 cr

India Nett (All Languages) - Rs. 462.80

India Gross (All Languages) - Rs. 556 cr

Overseas Gross - Rs. 349 cr

Worldwide Gross - Rs. 905 cr