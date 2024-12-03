Pinkvilla Predicts: The first day box office of Vanvaas, Pushpa 2 (Hindi), Mufasa: The Lion King and Baby John

The month of December is packed with very exciting movies to look forward to for Indian movie audiences. It starts with the Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2 on December 5, followed by the Disney live action film, Mufasa: The Lion King and Anil Sharma's Vanvaas starring Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar on December 20, and finally the Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John on December 25. The films are waited for with bated breaths.

Pushpa 2 Targets All Time Records

The Hindi version of Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2 is tracking to open in the range of Rs 58.00 crore to Rs 63.00 crore in North India. The advance bookings for the movie are absolutely phenomenal. The average ticket prices are at an all time high but tickets are still getting sold like hot cakes. There is an outside chance that Pushpa 2 trumps Jawan to emerge as the biggest opener in India for the Hindi language.

Vanvaas Looks To Take A Lukewarm Start; Marketing For The Movie Has Been Low Key So Far

Anil Sharma's Vanvaas starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma is looking to take a lukewarm start lf Rs 1.25-1.75 crore based on its first couple of units. The film's marketing has been lowkey and makers will have to pull up their socks. The release period is already getting crowded.

Mufasa: The Lion King Targets A Double Digit Opening In India; Shah Rukh Khan Factor Will Be At Play

The Disney live-action film, Mufasa: The Lion King will be looking to reap the benefit of the Christmas Holiday period with kids and family audiences. Shah Rukh Khan factor will be very much in play. The film is tracking at Rs 11.50 crore to Rs 13.50 crore, and it will be looking to maximize the business through the prolonged holiday period. Pushpa 2 in its 3rd week will be posing a threat. Our predictions for the movie have come slightly down.

Baby John Looks To Net Rs 18-20 Crore On Christmas Day

Varun Dhawan-led Baby John, marking the co-production of Atlee and Murad Khetani, is tracking to open in the zone of Rs 18 crore to Rs 20 crore. The film is 4 weeks away from release, and the numbers shall keep updating on a week-on-week basis, but it has a real chance to emerge as the #1 opener for Varun Dhawan. The first day of business will be aided by the Christmas holiday.

