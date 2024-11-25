Pinkvilla Predicts: The first day box office of Pushpa 2 (Hindi), Mufasa: The Lion King and Baby John

The month of December will see the release of three big feature films in the cinema halls, starting with the Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2 on December 5, followed by the Disney live action film, Mufasa: The Lion King on December 20 and finally the Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John on December 25. The films are keenly awaited by the audience and trade, and the chatters about the probable first day prediction has already started.

At Pinkvilla, we are introducing the newest IP, Pinkvilla Predict, where every Monday, we will be forecasting the first-day business of feature films, whose teaser or trailer has been launched. The numbers will keep updating until the release week based on the reception to all the assets released on a week-to-week basis.

At the moment, the Hindi version of Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2 is tracking to open in the range of Rs 53.00 crore to Rs 58.00 crore in North India, a number we have arrived at based on the trailer and song reception.

The film is about 10 days away from release, and our final prediction shall be made next Monday. The business will be strong all across the board, however, tier 2 and 3 centers are expected to put up record numbers on the first day.

The Disney live-action film, Mufasa: The Lion King will be looking to reap the benefit of the Christmas Holiday period with kids and family audiences stepping in large numbers. The film is tracking at Rs 12.50 crore to Rs 14.50 crore, and it will be looking to maximize the business through the prolonged holiday period.

The Shah Rukh Khan factor could help Mufasa: The Lion King grab more eye-balls for the Hindi dubbed version.

While we still await the theatrical trailer to unleash itself, the Varun Dhawan-led Baby John, marking the co-production of Atlee and Murad Khetani, is tracking to open in the zone of Rs 18.50 crore to Rs 21.50 crore.

The film is a month away from release, and the numbers shall keep updating on a week-on-week basis, but it has a real chance to emerge as the #1 opener for Varun Dhawan. The first day of business will be aided by the Christmas holiday.

