Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani posts Sensational holds on Second Friday Overseas box office

As reported earlier today, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani showed robust staying power on weekdays last week internationally, grossing USD 7 million over the course of its first week. Now in the second week, the film is posting some sensational numbers on Friday.

In Australia, the film grossed AUD 91,000 today on its second Friday against AUD 112,000 last week. This marks a drop of just 20 per cent from last week and that’s despite losing 40 per cent of locations in the second week. It is a distribution failure, the film had limited showcasing in the first week but was recording high occupancies. Typically, such scenarios lead to improved screenings in the second week, but here the film actually lost screening in most key locations. Despite these setbacks, the film has admirably overcome these hurdles. Notably, advance sales for tomorrow are astonishing, although the number of available showings remains disappointingly low.

On the other side of the globe, in North America, the day has started just 10 per cent below last week, once again, despite losing a large chunk of screens in the second week. If it was a case of normal showcasing today would be looking to gross USD 400,000 plus vs USD 462,000 last week but now it needs to be seen, if the film can get over the screening constraints. Even if stay around USD 350,000 that will be an incredible hold.

Second Friday vs First Friday for Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani in some territories is as follows:

Australia

Friday: AUD 112,000

2nd Friday: AUD 90,000 (-20%)

Singapore

Friday: S$20,000 approx

2nd Friday: S$28,000 approx (+40%)

North America

Friday: USD 462,000

2nd Friday: USD 400,000 expected (-13%)

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also known as RRKPK, is a Bollywood romantic comedy family drama film directed by Karan Johar. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, and it features a cast including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

