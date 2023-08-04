Oppenheimer box office collections: Christopher Nolan film crosses 100 crores Nett in India

Oppenheimer continues to be an explosive success at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 35.50 crores in its second week and reaching a two weeks total of Rs. 121 crores. The Christopher Nolan directed film dropped just 59 per cent from its first week, which is an excellent hold for a film with a strong start. It gets better when looking weekly drop for Thursday, which was just 50 per cent. The film now stands just Rs. 12 crores short of Fast X to become highest grossing Hollywood film, which it could arrange at the earliest by Sunday.

In terms of NETT collections, the atom bomb pic has raked in Rs. 99.50 crores in two weeks, nearly reaching the coveted Rs. 100 crores mark. At the time of writing, the film has surpassed the three-digit figure milestone on its Third Friday. Prior to Oppenheimer, twelve other Hollywood films earned Rs. 100 crores NETT in India, all of them being action-adventure franchise films. For a three hours talky biopic drama to join them is simply mind-blowing and a testament to the box office clout of Nolan in India.

A significant contributor to Oppenheimer's success is its popularity in the IMAX format, with a mere 24 IMAX screens accounting for 24 per cent of the total business in India. In its second week, the large-screen format share soared to nearly 40 per cent, and this upward trajectory is expected to persist in the weeks ahead as the IMAX version is holding better than the standard version. The film is well on its way to becoming the highest-grossing IMAX release ever in India, poised to surpass the previous record holder Avatar 2.

The box office collections of Oppenheimer at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One: Rs. 85.50 crores



2nd Friday: Rs. 5.50 crores

2nd Saturday: Rs. 9 crores

2nd Sunday: Rs. 9 crores

2nd Monday: Rs. 3.25 crores

2nd Tuesday: Rs. 3 crores

2nd Wednesday: Rs. 3 crores

2nd Thursday: Rs. 2.75 crores



Total: Rs. 121 crores

About Oppenheimer Movie

Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller film directed by Christopher Nolan, centred on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist instrumental in developing the first nuclear weapons during the Manhattan Project. Starring Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as his wife, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves, and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss. Other notable actors include Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh, making it a star-studded cinematic experience.

Where To Watch Oppenheimer

You can watch Oppenheimer in a cinema near you