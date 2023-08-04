Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani box office: Alia, Ranveer film Rocks 7M Week One Overseas with Strong Weekdays

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has concluded its first week overseas with USD 7 million (Rs. 58 crores) bolstered by strong business on weekdays. Alongside the Rs. 85 crores in India, the film's first-week worldwide box office gross amounted to Rs. 143 crores. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to add another USD 3 million in the second weekend, pushing its total earnings to USD 10 million. The Karan Johar directorial is set to surpass the USD 12.50 million of his biggest overseas grosser Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and now targeting a final number north of USD 14 million.

RARKPK held extremely well on weekdays across the board with Thursday numbers reaching 55 per cent of its opening day, a rarity, as normally even a 25-30 per cent hold would be considered very good. A part of the reason for that is that first-day biz was on the lower side and since then the film has performed much better. The film also faced showcasing limitations in most markets as Hollywood blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer are dominating screenings. This situation created a spillover demand during weekdays. In fact, even weekdays had screening issues with occupancies better than what numbers are suggesting. The summer weekdays have also helped the going as generally weekdays business is very strong in July end and August beginning.

The box office collections of Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani at the overseas box office are as follows:

Friday: USD 1,125,000

Saturday: USD 1,525,000

Sunday: USD 1,525,000

Monday: USD 750,000

Tuesday: USD 750,000

Wednesday: USD 700,000

Thursday: USD 625,000



Total: USD 7,000,000 / Rs. 57.50 crores

The top market for the film is North America, with USD 3.10 million in the first week. The weekdays contributed nearly 45 per cent of that, which is an extremely strong trend. The best market for the film was the United Kingdom, with GBP 700K in the first week, nearly doubling its first weekend. The film is a SUPER HIT overseas but in the United Kingdom, it will be a BLOCKBUSTER. It will likely cross the GBP 1 million mark over the weekend with the final biz set to be over GBP 1.50 million. The Middle East also saw good business over the weekdays, crossing USD 1.50 million mark. UAE collected almost USD 100K on Thursday, which bodes well for a very strong hold in the second weekend. Basically, every market saw strong business on weekdays whether the aforementioned main markets or smaller markets like Singapore or Netherlands, and that has placed it to earn strongly in next week.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is as follows:

North America: USD 3,080,000

Middle East: USD 1,575,000 approx

Australia: USD 450,000

New Zealand: USD 140,000

Singapore: USD 120,000

Rest of Asia: USD 225,000

United Kingdom: USD 900,000

Europe: USD 375,000

Rest of World: USD 125,000



Total: USD 7,000,000

