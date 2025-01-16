Sankranthiki Vasthunam went into overdrive on its second day at the Telugu box office, with the film recording a surge in collections in the Telugu states. The film collected Rs. 19.75 crore approx on Wednesday in APTS, up from Rs. 18.75 crore on its first day. Nationwide, the film collected Rs. 21 crore, for a two-day total of Rs. 43 crore approx, with a drop coming from Karnataka.

It is extremely rare for a Telugu film to show growth on the second day in the twin states, here the growth has come from an already outstanding first day. The Coastal Andhra region drove the growth while Nizam and Ceded remained on par with the first day. The second-day business in Coastal Andhra amounted to Rs. 10 crore, marking the fourth-highest second-day collection of all time in the region, trailing only RRR, Baahubali 2, and Salaar, beating blockbusters like Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa 2, AVPL, Devara and so on.



While the Sankranti boost will start to wear off a bit in Nizam and Ceded districts from today, it will remain strong in Coastal Andhra for the next couple of days and then the same momentum will be carried into the weekend. Having said that, even in Nizam and Ceded, it has a big spillover demand which will keep collections high, even without the holiday boost. The film was already seen as a blockbuster on the first day and now the second day has firmly cemented its status. It will be crossing Rs. 100 crore in the Telugu states in no time—likely by Sunday. From there, Rs. 150 crore is given, it needs to be seen how much higher it can go.

The Box Office Collections of Sankranthiki Vasthunam in India are as follows: