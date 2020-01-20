Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer to cross Rs 200 crore; Earns Rs 21 crore

Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer has collected Rs 21 crore on Day 10. The film is all set to soon enter the Rs 200 crore club.

Tanhaji Box Office Collection Report Day 10: , and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had a massive growth on its second Sunday. As per Box Office India, the period drama collected 21 crore nett on Sunday. The movie has shown a 35% jump from Saturday on Day 10. The collections in Maharashtra and Gujarat were high on Sunday. Tanhaji's total box office collection currently stands at Rs 162 crore nett approximately as of Day 10.

The drop in week two is just 20% compared to the first weekend. The movie is expected to be the second highest-grossing film in Maharastra after Bahubali - The Conclusion. In Nasik, the movie has collected 2.50 crore. In Sholapur, Kohlapur, Aurangabad, Latur, etc it is the same as Nasik. There are chances that Tanhaji will reach around 20 crore nett in Pune in a couple of days. However, in Gujarat / Saurashtra, Delhi/UP, East Punjab and West Bengal, Tanhaji is not doing that well. But the overall collections take the film to 200 crore nett. Tanhaji will be the 19th Hindi film to cross 200 crore nett and the second for Ajay Devgn after Golmaal Again.

The movie is made on the budget of Rs 150 crore. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a period drama. Directed by Om Raut, the film is set against the backdrop of the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The movie was released on 10th January 2020 clashing with starrer Chhapaak.

Check out day-wise Tanhaji box office collection below:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 14.50 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 19.75 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 25.50 crore

Monday, Day 4 - Rs 13.50 crore

Tuesday, Day 5 - Rs 15.25 crore

Wednesday, Day 6 - Rs 16.25 crore

Thursday, Day 7 - Rs 11 crore

Friday, Day 8 - Rs 9.5 crore

Saturday, Day 9 - Rs 15.50 crore

Sunday, Day 10 - Rs 21 crore

Total Tanhaji box office collection - Rs 162 crore

