Tanhaji Box Office Collections Day 9: Ajay Devgn starrer charges towards 200 crore club; Earns Rs 15.50 crore

Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer has minted an impressive Rs 15.50 crore on Day 9. The film is eyeing to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

Tanhaji Box Office Collection Report Day 9: and starrer is ruling the box office with yet another successful Saturday collection. The period drama has collected Rs Rs 15.50 crore nett, as per Box Office India. The movie has witnessed 60 percent growth on Saturday, Day 9. The box office collection of Tanhaji's second Saturday is lesser than the first Saturday collection. But the Om Raut directorial has registered a huge increase in earnings as compared to its Day 8 collection. Tanhaji's total box office collection currently stands at Rs 141 crore nett approximately as of Day 9.

The film continues a glorious run in Maharashtra. The movie is expected to be the second highest-grossing film in Maharastra after Bahubali - The Conclusion. The movie is expected to Marathi movie Sairat. However, Tanhaji is not huge in Gujarat / Saurashtra. In the North and East markets might not replicate Maharashtra's success.

In Delhi/UP, East Punjab and West Bengal, Tanhaji will not even be in the top 50 films of all time. "It's unlikely there has been such a lopsided major Hindi grosser in history where the verdicts in different circuits range from ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER (Mumbai) to FLOP (West Bengal)," the website notes.

Check out day-wise Tanhaji box office collection below:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 14.50 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 19.75 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 25.50 crore

Monday, Day 4 - Rs 13.50 crore

Tuesday, Day 5 - Rs 15.25 crore

Wednesday, Day 6 - Rs 16.25 crore

Thursday, Day 7 - Rs 11 crore

Friday, Day 8 - Rs 9.5 crore

Saturday, Day 9 - Rs 15.50 crore

Total Tanhaji box office collection - Rs 141 crore.

Credits :Box Office India

