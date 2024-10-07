The 200 Crore Box Office Club: From 3 Idiots, Kabir Singh to Stree 2, 30 Bollywood movies that smashed this coveted milestone

Though Aamir Khan inaugurated the Rs 200 crore club, it's Salman Khan who gave the most number of Rs 200 crore net grossers in India. Check out the full list!

Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor
After curating the lists of the Rs 500 crore club, Rs 400 crore club, and Rs 300 crore club, we are back with the list of Bollywood movies that collected Rs 200 crore net or more at the Hindi box office. 

Aamir Khan inaugurated the popular Rs 200 crore club in 2010 with his much-loved movie, 3 Idiots. The Rajkumar Hirani movie netted Rs 201.25 crore in India, becoming the first Bollywood film to collect Rs 200 crore net at the domestic box office. After that, around 29 Hindi movie titles were able to crack this milestone. 

Like the Rs 300 crore club, Salman Khan also holds the record of giving the most Rs 200 crore or more net grossers at the domestic box office, thanks to his undisputed stardom. Stree 2 is the latest film that not only surpassed this milestone but also emerged as the new Industry-Hit by dethroning Jawan. Here's presenting the list of all the Bollywood titles that are part of this coveted club. 

The 200 Crore Club ft. Bollywood Films At The Hindi Box Office (Net Collection) Are As Follows:

Year Movie Hindi Net Collections
2024 Stree 2 Rs 585 crore (exp)
2023 Jawan Rs 555 crore
2023 Gadar 2 Rs 515 crore
2023 Pathaan Rs 512 crore
2023 Animal Rs 500 crore
2016 Dangal Rs 374.50 crore
2017 Tiger Zinda Hai  Rs 339 crore
2014 PK Rs 337.75 crore
2018 Sanju Rs 334.50 crore
2015 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 315.50 crore
2016 Sultan Rs 300.75 crore
2019 War  Rs 292.75 crore
2018 Padmaavat Rs 282.25 crore
2019 Kabir Singh Rs 276.25 crore
2020 Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Rs 269.75 crore
2013 Dhoom 3 Rs 260.50 crore
2023 Tiger 3 Rs 260.25 crore
2022 The Kashmir Files Rs 247 crore
2019 URI: The Surgical Strike Rs 244 crore
2018 Simmba Rs 239.75 crore
2022 Drishyam 2 Rs 233 crore
2022 Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Rs 230.25 crore
2023 The Kerala Story Rs 220.75 crore
2014 Kick Rs 211.50 crore
2013 Chennai Express Rs 207.75 crore
2019 Housefull 4 Rs 205.75 crore
2017 Golmaal Again Rs 205.50 crore
2009 3 Idiots Rs 201.25 crore
2023 Dunki Rs 201.25 crore
2024 Fighter Rs 200 crore

Which is the next Bollywood movie that can make it to the list? Comment down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

