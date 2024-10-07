The 200 Crore Box Office Club: From 3 Idiots, Kabir Singh to Stree 2, 30 Bollywood movies that smashed this coveted milestone

After curating the lists of the Rs 500 crore club, Rs 400 crore club, and Rs 300 crore club, we are back with the list of Bollywood movies that collected Rs 200 crore net or more at the Hindi box office.

Aamir Khan inaugurated the popular Rs 200 crore club in 2010 with his much-loved movie, 3 Idiots. The Rajkumar Hirani movie netted Rs 201.25 crore in India, becoming the first Bollywood film to collect Rs 200 crore net at the domestic box office. After that, around 29 Hindi movie titles were able to crack this milestone.

Like the Rs 300 crore club, Salman Khan also holds the record of giving the most Rs 200 crore or more net grossers at the domestic box office, thanks to his undisputed stardom. Stree 2 is the latest film that not only surpassed this milestone but also emerged as the new Industry-Hit by dethroning Jawan. Here's presenting the list of all the Bollywood titles that are part of this coveted club.

The 200 Crore Club ft. Bollywood Films At The Hindi Box Office (Net Collection) Are As Follows:

Year Movie Hindi Net Collections 2024 Stree 2 Rs 585 crore (exp) 2023 Jawan Rs 555 crore 2023 Gadar 2 Rs 515 crore 2023 Pathaan Rs 512 crore 2023 Animal Rs 500 crore 2016 Dangal Rs 374.50 crore 2017 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 339 crore 2014 PK Rs 337.75 crore 2018 Sanju Rs 334.50 crore 2015 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 315.50 crore 2016 Sultan Rs 300.75 crore 2019 War Rs 292.75 crore 2018 Padmaavat Rs 282.25 crore 2019 Kabir Singh Rs 276.25 crore 2020 Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Rs 269.75 crore 2013 Dhoom 3 Rs 260.50 crore 2023 Tiger 3 Rs 260.25 crore 2022 The Kashmir Files Rs 247 crore 2019 URI: The Surgical Strike Rs 244 crore 2018 Simmba Rs 239.75 crore 2022 Drishyam 2 Rs 233 crore 2022 Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Rs 230.25 crore 2023 The Kerala Story Rs 220.75 crore 2014 Kick Rs 211.50 crore 2013 Chennai Express Rs 207.75 crore 2019 Housefull 4 Rs 205.75 crore 2017 Golmaal Again Rs 205.50 crore 2009 3 Idiots Rs 201.25 crore 2023 Dunki Rs 201.25 crore 2024 Fighter Rs 200 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.