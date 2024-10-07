The 200 Crore Box Office Club: From 3 Idiots, Kabir Singh to Stree 2, 30 Bollywood movies that smashed this coveted milestone
Though Aamir Khan inaugurated the Rs 200 crore club, it's Salman Khan who gave the most number of Rs 200 crore net grossers in India. Check out the full list!
After curating the lists of the Rs 500 crore club, Rs 400 crore club, and Rs 300 crore club, we are back with the list of Bollywood movies that collected Rs 200 crore net or more at the Hindi box office.
Aamir Khan inaugurated the popular Rs 200 crore club in 2010 with his much-loved movie, 3 Idiots. The Rajkumar Hirani movie netted Rs 201.25 crore in India, becoming the first Bollywood film to collect Rs 200 crore net at the domestic box office. After that, around 29 Hindi movie titles were able to crack this milestone.
Like the Rs 300 crore club, Salman Khan also holds the record of giving the most Rs 200 crore or more net grossers at the domestic box office, thanks to his undisputed stardom. Stree 2 is the latest film that not only surpassed this milestone but also emerged as the new Industry-Hit by dethroning Jawan. Here's presenting the list of all the Bollywood titles that are part of this coveted club.
The 200 Crore Club ft. Bollywood Films At The Hindi Box Office (Net Collection) Are As Follows:
|Year
|Movie
|Hindi Net Collections
|2024
|Stree 2
|Rs 585 crore (exp)
|2023
|Jawan
|Rs 555 crore
|2023
|Gadar 2
|Rs 515 crore
|2023
|Pathaan
|Rs 512 crore
|2023
|Animal
|Rs 500 crore
|2016
|Dangal
|Rs 374.50 crore
|2017
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Rs 339 crore
|2014
|PK
|Rs 337.75 crore
|2018
|Sanju
|Rs 334.50 crore
|2015
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Rs 315.50 crore
|2016
|Sultan
|Rs 300.75 crore
|2019
|War
|Rs 292.75 crore
|2018
|Padmaavat
|Rs 282.25 crore
|2019
|Kabir Singh
|Rs 276.25 crore
|2020
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|Rs 269.75 crore
|2013
|Dhoom 3
|Rs 260.50 crore
|2023
|Tiger 3
|Rs 260.25 crore
|2022
|The Kashmir Files
|Rs 247 crore
|2019
|URI: The Surgical Strike
|Rs 244 crore
|2018
|Simmba
|Rs 239.75 crore
|2022
|Drishyam 2
|Rs 233 crore
|2022
|Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
|Rs 230.25 crore
|2023
|The Kerala Story
|Rs 220.75 crore
|2014
|Kick
|Rs 211.50 crore
|2013
|Chennai Express
|Rs 207.75 crore
|2019
|Housefull 4
|Rs 205.75 crore
|2017
|Golmaal Again
|Rs 205.50 crore
|2009
|3 Idiots
|Rs 201.25 crore
|2023
|Dunki
|Rs 201.25 crore
|2024
|Fighter
|Rs 200 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.