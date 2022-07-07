Thor: Love & Thunder (India) Box Office: Chris Hemsworth starrer flirts with Rs 20 crore on opening day

The Marvel Superhero Film, Thor: Love & Thunder, has taken an excellent start at the box office, as the early trends suggest opening day in the vicinity of Rs 20.00 crore nett. The nationwide gross will be in the range of Rs 23 to 24 crore, with the south versions contributing nearly 9 crore gross to the total biz. The movie has released on around 2800 screens with nearly 12000 shows and it has clocked an occupancy of 25 to 30 percent on the opening day.

The occupancy was high in the morning, with shows clocking around 40 percent occupancy, slowed down towards noon and picked up again from the evening shows. It's a high on advance film as the film had clocked an advance booking of 13.50 crore nett, and the walk in audience has added approximately 6 crore through the day. The trends suggest an opening day of Rs 18.50 to 20.25 crore, which is the fourth biggest day one in India after RRR, KGF 2 and Doctor Strange.

The film has put up high occupancy in the three national chains, as also the non national chains. The showcasing is high and had the film opted for a conventional Friday release, the opening might have been better by around 5 to 7 percent. With a start in the vicinity of Rs 20 crore, the movie has laid the platform to stay stable on Friday and then show good gains on Saturday and Sunday. Marvel Films have proved to be critic proof in India, there are enough fans of MCU, who carry their films through the weekend.

The prices are of course on the higher side, but that has been the norm with all Disney films and there is an audience who is willing to pay a bomb for this cinematic experience. Thor: Love & Thunder is the biggest opener for an Independent Thor film in India, and by the end of its weekend, it will also emerge as the highest grossing Thor film in the country. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for in-depth reporting of Thor: Love & Thunder.

