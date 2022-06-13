Vikram Overseas and Worldwide box office; Hits 100 crores Overseas and 300 crores Worldwide on Sunday

Yesterday was the day of triple benchmarks for Vikram . The Kamal Haasan starrer crossed Rs. 200 crores in India, Rs. 100 crores overseas and Rs. 300 crores worldwide, all on one single day. The film added $2.10 million to international earnings during its second weekend for a total of $13 million (Rs. 101.50 crores) approx through Sunday. Coupled with Rs. 210 crores in India , the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 311.50 crores approx.

Vikram is only the second movie ever from Kollywood to enter the coveted club of Rs. 300 crores worldwide grosser, the first one being 2.0 with Rs. 665 crores. There are three others, almost making it there, Bigil being the closest one with Rs. 299 crores followed by Enthiran and Kabali with Rs. 288.50 crores and Rs. 287.50 crores respectively.

Leading the overseas is the Middle East with $3.80 million approx. North America is runner-up with almost $3 million. Malaysia also crossed $2 million and will soon be crossing RM10 million. The UK is another overperformer with nearly a million-dollar gross, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil movie in the country.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Vikram is as follows:

North America - $2.95 million

Middle East - $3.80 million

Malaysia - $2.10 million

Singapore - $0.80 million

Australia/New Zealand - $0.76 million

UK - $0.92 million

France - $0.43 million

Europe - $0.75 million

Rest of World - $0.50 million