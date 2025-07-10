Metro In Dino Week One Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan starrer is steady at low levels; Collects Rs 25 crore in 7 days

Anurag Basu's recently released film, Metro In Dino is the latest addition to the box office. Released on July 4, 2025, it features an ensemble star cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher. Here's what the first week business of Metro In Dino looks like.

Advertisement

Metro In Dino collects Rs 2 crore on Thursday, touches Rs 25 crore in Week 1

Jointly backed by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro In Dino started its journey with an opening of Rs 3.25 crore on Friday. It then collected Rs 5.75 crore and Rs 6.75 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

On Monday, the Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan starrer witnessed customary drop in its business while fetching Rs 2.5 crore. It then recorded Rs 2.75 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2.25 crore on Wednesday.

Now, Anurag Basu's directorial has remained steady at low-levels. The new release minted Rs 2 crore on Thursday, bringing its first week net collection to Rs 25.25 crore.

Days India Net Collections Friday Rs 3.25 crore Saturday Rs 5.75 crore Sunday Rs 6.75 crore Monday Rs 2.50 crore Tuesday Rs 2.75 crore Wednesday Rs 2.25 crore Thursday Rs 2 crore Total Rs 25.25 crore net in 7 days

Metro In Dino to lock horns with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Maalik, and Superman

Metro In Dino will compete with three new movies at the box office starting from tomorrow namely, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Maalik, and Superman. It is currently running parallel to Hollywood releases, Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1: The Movie.

Advertisement

Metro In Dino marks the sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 directorial, Life in a Metro.

Metro...In Dino In Theatres

Metro...In Dino is playing in theatres near you. Have you booked the tickets for Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's movie yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Metro In Dino Day 6 India Box Office: Anurag Basu's rom-com steadies at low levels; Adds Rs 2.25 crore net to total