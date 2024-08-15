When TXT’s Soobin’s VIRAL mirror selfie with TikTok star Lexi Rivera sent fans into frenzy

TOMORROW X TOGETHER members often have iconic foreign celeb interactions and the leader Soobin leads when it comes to ‘collecting’ the stars of Western entertainment worlds. Back in 2022, TXT attended the American Music Awards and met with many celebrities. Soobin even managed to click a few selfies with TikTok star Lexi Rivera, which later went viral.

Taking to her Instagram, Lexi Rivera shared two mirror selfies with TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Soobin. Needless to say, the photos instantly create quite the buzz among MOAs (TXT’s fandom) for obvious reasons.

In the first photo, the TXT leader adorably posed with Lexi, but it was the second photo on the slide that left fans speechless. Not only did he look extremely suave in the well-fit suit, but he also smoldered at the camera while posing.

Their chemistry was so good in the photo that fans even jokingly named it the ‘boyfriend pic’. As expected, this iconic mirror selfie goes down K-pop history as a pic with the most visuals.

Let Soobin and Lexi captivate you here:

Soobin is a popular K-pop idol who navigates TOMORROW X TOGETHER as their responsible leader. On March 4, 2019, with the group’s debut album The Dream Chapter: Star, he kicked off his entertainment career.

Shortly after, he rose to fame, thanks to his adorable charm and many talents. Fans are often impressed by his leadership skills and how well he knows his bandmates. His charming personality also landed him a few MC gigs. He is best known for hosting the KBS 2 TV show Music Bank from 2020 to 2021

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (better known as TXT) is a popular K-pop boy band formed by BIGHIT MUSIC, who also launched BTS. The current lineup of the group has five members including Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai. The K-pop ensemble is known for their distinctive music style. Their concepts revolve around celebrating youth through fantasy.

Their most recent album Minisode 3: TOMORROW arrived April 1, 2024, with Deja Vu serving as the title track. This also marks the release of the group’s sixth Korean language extended play.

