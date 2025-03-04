BTS’ J-Hope confirmed to make his first solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Everything we know

BTS member J-Hope is set to make his first solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week, on March 10, marking an exciting step in his independent career. The U.S. talk show officially confirmed his guest spot on its website and social media platforms, generating anticipation among fans worldwide.

In a playful teaser video released by The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon is seen waking up from a dream where J-Hope appears on the show. As he groggily checks his phone, he finds an email confirming the K-pop star’s upcoming appearance, further hyping up the event. While J-Hope has previously graced the show multiple times alongside his BTS bandmates, this will be his first solo guest feature, making the moment particularly special for both him and his fans.

J-Hope’s appearance comes at a pivotal time in his solo career. The rapper-dancer recently completed his mandatory military service in October 2024, becoming the second BTS member to return after Jin. Since his discharge, he has wasted no time diving back into music, live performances, and collaborations. In late February, he kicked off his first-ever solo world tour, Hope on the Stage, thrilling fans with three consecutive sold-out concerts in Seoul from February 28 to March 2.

A highlight of the show is expected to be J-Hope’s performance, though the exact setlist remains under wraps. Speculation is high that he will perform his newly announced digital single, Sweet Dreams, a collaboration with R&B star Miguel, which is set to drop on March 7. This marks another major musical partnership for J-Hope, who recently teamed up with Don Toliver and Pharrell on the track LV Bag, released earlier this year.

J-Hope first made his solo debut in June 2022 with the EP Jack In The Box, showcasing a unique style that set him apart from his BTS work. The project received widespread acclaim for its experimental sound and introspective themes, proving his versatility as an artist. Now, with his military service behind him and a fresh wave of projects ahead, J-Hope is embracing a new era in his career.

His solo journey is unfolding at a time when BTS members are focusing on individual activities due to their military enlistments. While the group remains committed to reuniting in 2025, each member is exploring their personal musical paths, and J-Hope’s return to the spotlight has been particularly dynamic. Fans can look forward to seeing J-Hope on The Tonight Show next week, where he is sure to bring his signature energy to the stage. With new music, a world tour, and high-profile collaborations, 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year for the multi-talented performer